Liverpool secured a 3-1 victory over Merseyside derby rivals Everton to seal local bragging rights, with Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Divock Origi securing victory for Jurgen Klopp'sside.. Re-live the latest here.

Liverpool beat Everton 3-1 to ensure they will remain in the top four this weekend

Everton's goal came through Matthew Pennington in the first half

Reds move ahead of Manchester City and into third

Teams:

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner, Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum, Mane, Coutinho, Firmino.

Subs: Karius, Klavan, Moreno, Alexander-Arnold, Grujic, Woodburn, Origi

Everton: Robles; Williams, Jagielka, Pennington; Holgate, Gueye, Davies, Baines; Barkley, Calvert-Lewin, Lukaku.

Robles; Williams, Jagielka, Pennington; Holgate, Gueye, Davies, Baines; Barkley, Calvert-Lewin, Lukaku. Subs: Stekelenburg, Kone, Mirallas, Barry, Valencia, Lookman, Kenny.

Preview...

Fresh from the international break a depleted Everton attempt to get over Seamus Coleman's recent leg break by trying to claim their first three points at Anfield since 1999.

Ronald Koeman has welcomed his players back with a catalogue of injuries while the Brazilian contingent in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side have had to face long journeys to get back in time.

What time does it start?

Kick-off is at 12.30pm on Saturday 1st April.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown on Sky Sports 1, with all the build up from 11.30am.

It’s a big game for…

Romelu Lukaku. There is a lot of speculation surrounding the Belgian’s future and whether he will remain at Goodison Park next season, with Chelsea sniffing around. He will need to prove to potential buyers that he can perform in the big games and there is no bigger game for Everton than their City rivals.

Remember when

The Reds ran riot at Anfield scoring four goals without reply, in their second 4-0 win over Everton in two years.

Form…

Liverpool: LWLWWD

Everton: WDWLWW

Odds…

Liverpool: 4/6

Everton: 3/1

Draw: 21/5