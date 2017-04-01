It was Ross Barkley’s attempt to spin a ball around Lucas Leiva and make some progress beyond him into the Liverpool area which spoke for his contribution to a day which deepened the psychological chasm Anfield has become for his team.

Running behind Lucas and collecting it was a feat well beyond Barkley so he ran into the 30-year-old Brazilian instead and plunged theatrically to the turf. The referee was not remotely interested and Lucas protested about the pantomime. It was a fine afternoon for the Liverpool player, who ended it in a bear hug with his manager, but he should not exactly been an immovable object for a 24-year-old with designs on a regular starting place in the England team. By half time, the sum total of Barkley’s contribution by had been four fouls, one speculative shot, no legitimate tackles and no interceptions.

This was the week when Barkley allowed it to be known that he considered his latest omission from the England team to have been a substantial injustice. Those kinds of noises-off feel ill-judged at the best of times and they certainly demand a big club performance to follow them up, though this kind of derby performance was certainly not what those behind the Ross for England campaign had in mind.

His touch was generally heavy, his reactions generally slow and when it came to challenging or closing down, Barkley always seemed to be a second or so behind the pace of the game. Some contributions did begin to materialise for 15 minutes or so after the break, as Liverpool began the second half indifferently. A 55th minute shot from the edge of the box and a run across the same space a few minutes later, holding off three challenges to release an advancing Mason Holgate. But there was not much for the player’s interior mind to hold on to as he trudged around the centre circle on his own, at the end.

The capacity to be “really smart but also emotional”, as Jurgen Klopp described the necessary derby quality after the 3-1 win, was not there, either. The game was 17 seconds old when Barkley made an eye-watering statement of intent – an illegal challenge on James Milner. Emre Can felt the Englishman’s studs before they were also planted into Dejan Lovren’s left ankle and earned Barkley the booking that had seemed to be coming.

Liverpool vs Everton player ratings







22 show all Liverpool vs Everton player ratings









































1/22 Simon Mignolet – 6 out of 10 Made a handful of important saves – only beaten by Pennington’s close range strike.

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 5 out of 10 Was pulled out of position at times and made a habit of playing very narrow.

3/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10 His work rate was relentless and he kept Lukaku out of the game.

4/22 Dejan Lovren – 7 out of 10 Committed to every challenge and loose ball – courageous defending throughout.

5/22 James Milner – 6 out of 10 It was a classic Milner display – passed well, held his shape and worked hard.

6/22 Emre Can – 4 out of 10 Ruthlessly crashed into challenges, tackled half-heartedly and lost possession continuously.

7/22 Lucas – 6 out of 10 Read the game very well – dropped deep and opened up space in the midfield.

8/22 Georgino Wijnaldum – 5 out of 10 Drifted in and out of the game at times, but in possession he showed impressive vision and ability.

9/22 Sadio Mane – 7 out of 10 His opening goal was an example of his endless individual ability. Subbed off due to ankle injury.

10/22 Roberto Firmino – 6 out of 10 Worked hard to win possession, but his final product was sloppy at times.

11/22 Philippe Coutinho – 8 out of 10 Was Liverpool’s best player today – he was energetic, determined and his goal capped off a sublime performance.

12/22 Joel Robles – 4 out of 10 Was a victim of Liverpool’s sublime strike force but seemed out of position for all three of the home side's goals.

13/22 Matthew Pennington – 6 out of 10 Unexpectedly scored the equaliser, but then he was beaten by Coutinho for Liverpool’s second.

14/22 Ashley Williams – 6 out of 10 Tackled relentlessly and made countless clearances. However, some of his tackles looked dangerous.

15/22 Phil Jagielka – 7 out of 10 He cleared shots off the line, leaped in front of shots and saved the Everton side on numerous occasions.

16/22 Mason Holgate – 5 out of 10 Showed glimpses of brilliance going forward, but his countless deliveries into the box were over hit and out of control.

17/22 Tom Davies – 6 out of 10 Oozed with confidence and once again proved his prospects for the future. Still has plenty to learn, though.

18/22 Idrissa Gueye – 6 out of 10 Was a key element to Everton going forward, but he did drift out of position at times.

19/22 Leighton Baines – 5 out of 10 Played very deep, which resulted in a lack of width and menace for The Toffees on the front foot.

20/22 Ross Barkley – 6 out of 10 Should have been red carded just before the interval, but his performance improved sufficiently as the game progressed.

21/22 Romelu Lukaku – 4 out of 10 Showed no sign of being the Premier League’s scorer and caused few problems for the Liverpool defence.

22/22 Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 5 out of 10 Lacked service from the midfield, but the striker was invisible at times.

Any moral outrage about this should be tempered by an awareness of the occasion and all that it has brought down the years, yet even Ronald Koeman did not deny, when it was all over, that Barkley could have been dismissed. “Maybe he deserved two yellows for two tackles,” the Dutchman said. His reluctance to defend the player was surprising given the uncharacteristic and rather ridiculous air of denial the Everton manager exuded in the aftermath – presumably his means of protecting the youngsters he had thrown in and who had suffered. Never mind Gareth Southgate’s reluctance to field Barkley; Koeman will take some persuading if he does not summon something consistently better than this.

He has certainly looked like a player of class, once again, in the right-sided role the manager has found for him in the past few months, though his stellar performances have tended to be against weaker opponents at Goodison Park. His reversion to a central role here restored him to the kind of form which put him out of the team back in autumn. Overwhelming West Bromwich and Hull on home turf is one thing. Anfield is something different.

Barkley could have been sent-off as he made a number of poor tackles (Getty)

Compounding matters was the contribution of the individual to whom Liverpool look for a broadly similar size of contribution as Barkley. Sadio Mane brought the barrelling bursts we have come to expect of him and a finish of sublime quality: two derbies, two goals. Yet his contribution in the deep was just as significant on an occasion which demanded it. If a moment speaks for his own game then it came just before the interval, when Tom Davies was booked for fouling the Senegalese in Liverpool’s rear. We’d just seen a heavy controlling touch from Sane at the time, yet he’d sprung off in pursuit of the ball and accelerated ahead of Davies to reach it, putting his side out of danger and Davies into trouble.

Barkley operated on a lower parallel. The game had five minutes to run when he ran across his own area, where he was promptly and comfortably dispossessed by Divock Origi. “It is always a bit different for the local boys in this Merseyside derby,” reflected Koeman, whose cover-up showed how bad the whole business had been.