While he thought it far too soon to speculate on what it might mean for Liverpool’s title hopes, Jurgen Klopp argued that the 1-0 win over Manchester City had proved his side’s defensive credentials.

The biggest criticism of Liverpool under Klopp has been a weakness at the back. The New Year’s Eve win that kept Liverpool six points behind Chelsea was, however, Liverpool’s sixth clean sheet in their last nine games. It was achieved against what by some distance was the most demanding attack.

“I know there is some criticism of their defending but Manchester City play some of the best football in the world, you have to defend against it - and we did,” said Klopp.

The Liverpool manager remarked that it would be “annoying” for Chelsea to have won 13 games in a row and still see one club in touching distance of them.

Liverpool can close the gap on Antonio Conte’s side to three points should they win at Sunderland on Monday and the odds must be in their favour – starting in 1977 Sunderland have changed divisions in every year that ends in seven.

Liverpool are, however, likely to be without their Wearside-born captain, Jordan Henderson, who limped off with a heel injury against City.

Klopp said that when winning his two Bundesliga titles with Borussia Dortmund it had only been relatively late in the season that he began thinking of how they might do it.

January was far too early for that kind of debate but Klopp pointed out that Liverpool had proved a point on New Year’s Eve, not by merely keeping Manchester City at bay but by going out and winning.

“You could see the pressure here not because we didn’t want to lose the game but because we wanted to win it,” said Klopp. “That is real pressure against a very good side.”

Liverpool managers like Bob Paisley and Kenny Dalglish – but not Brendan Rodgers – developed a reputation for never speculating about how a season might end. As he summed up the significance of the win over Manchester City, Klopp showed himself to be more like the Liverpool managers of old.

Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings







22 show all Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings









































1/22 Liverpool: Simon Mignolet – 7 out of 10 The Belgian very little to do but looked confident in his handling and kept a third clean sheet in four games. Getty

2/22 Nathanial Clyne – 7 out of 10 Liverpool’s right-back had a few bright moments in attack in the first half and was effective in defence in the second. Getty

3/22 Dejan Lovren – 7 out of 10 A commanding presence at the back alongside Klavan, particularly late on as City piled on the pressure. Getty

4/22 Ragnar Klavan – 7 out of 10 Another no-nonsense display from the commanding centre-back, who was booked for an early foul on Aguero but kept his composure thereafter. Getty

5/22 James Milner – 7 out of 10 Quietly effective and played one superb first-half pass for Firmino that the Brazilian failed to collect. Getty

6/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 8 out of 10 Terrific header to give Liverpool an early lead and passed the ball well. Getty

7/22 Jordan Henderson – 7 out of 10 Solid performance in the first half before making way for Divock Origi after half-time. Getty

8/22 Emre Can – 8 out of 10 Brought in to add steel to the midfield and did that job very well. The Germany international is developing into one of Liverpool’s most important players. Getty

9/22 Sadio Mane – 6 out of 10 All energy, pace and power again. This was the Senegalese’s last game for Liverpool before he heads to the African Cup of Nations and he demonstrated what an absence he will be. Getty

10/22 Roberto Firmino – 6 out of 10 A typically dynamic display from the Brazilian even if, on occasion, his end product was poor. Getty

11/22 Adam Lallana – 7 out of 10 Another impressive performance from the England man who delivered the cross for Wijnaldum to open the scoring. Getty

12/22 Manchester City: Claudio Bravo – 6 out of 10 Like his opposite number, the City goalkeeper had almost nothing to do. Could do little as he was beaten by Wijnaldum’s header for the only goal. Getty

13/22 Pablo Zabaleta – 6 out of 10 As dependable as ever in defence but his age is showing in attack and was simply unable to keep up with Liverpool’s pressing game. Getty

14/22 John Stones – 6 out of 10 Did little wrong in defence and is showing signs of returning to his best form. Getty

15/22 Nicolas Otamendi – 6 out of 10 A physical player but looked out of his depth at times against Liverpool’s waspish attackers. Getty

16/22 Aleksandar Kolarov Beaten in the air by Wijnaldum for Liverpool’s goal, and probably shouldn’t have been. Getty

17/22 Yaya Toure – 6 out of 10 Played one terrific pass to pick out Sterling for a half-chance, but did little else. Getty

18/22 Fernandinho – 6 out of 10 Drifted out of the game after a bright start. Getty

19/22 Raheem Sterling – 6 out of 10 Liverpool fans were enjoying themselves in the first half as Sterling hardly put a foot right. Put in plenty of effort but was well shackled by Milner and Henderson. Getty

20/22 Kevin de Bruyne – 6 out 10 Ineffective for much of the game, the Belgian typified City’s listless performance with a display devoid of energy and invention. Getty

21/22 David Silva – 6 out 10 Anonymous in the first half, the Spaniard made more of an impact in the second but this was a night to forget for the Spaniard. Getty

22/22 Sergio Aguero – 6 out of 10 Was he playing? Had just four touches in the first half and had to wait until the 52nd minute for his first shot on target. A hugely frustrating match for the City forward. Getty

“I have had much more difficult situations in my life than being second in a difficult league,” he said. “We are happy about our way of playing but we can have no influence over what the rest are doing until we play them.

“I have won a league twice and I don’t think about the opportunity until really late in the season. You saw how ambitious the boys were against Manchester City but talking about it doesn’t bring you one point.”