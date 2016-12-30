It’s a big game for…

Raheem Sterling. Since moving from Liverpool to Manchester City, the 22-year-old has played his former employers twice, a 3-0 thrashing upon his return to Anfield and a 4-1 drubbing at the Etihad. The winger will be desperate to silence the Liverpool fans.

Best stat…

15: Liverpool have gone 15 games unbeaten at Anfield against City, with the Citizens’ last win coming back in the 2002/03 season when Nicolas Anelka scored a last minute winner.

Remember when...

Phillipe Coutinho put Liverpool back in front against City in the 2013/14 season when they were mightily close to winning the league.

Player to watch…

Adam Lallana. The attacking midfielder has been in dazzling form for the Reds. It seems as if anything that Liverpool will create will come through Lallana, especially with the absence of Coutinho. The 28-year-old has scored three goals and set up one in his last three games.

Past three meetings…

Liverpool 3 (Lallana, Milner, Firmino) Manchester City 0, Premier League, March 2016

Liverpool 1 (Coutinho) Manchester City 1 (Fernandinho) (Man City win on penalties), EFL Cup, December 2016

Manchester City 1 (Aguero) Liverpool 4 (Mangala O.G, Coutinho, Firmino, Skrtel), Premier League, November 2015

Lallana has been in emphatic form for the Reds this season (AFP/Getty Images)



Form guide…

Liverpool: WWLDWW

Manchester City: LDLWWW

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 17:30, Saturday 31 December 2016

TV: Live on BT Sport

Odds…

Liverpool to win: 29/20

Manchester City to win: 19/10

Draw: 13/5

(Odds provided by BetVictor)