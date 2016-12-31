After ending the year with a 1-0 win over Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp said it would be annoying for Chelsea to have won 13 games in a row and still have Liverpool on their heels.

Liverpool can cut Chelsea’s lead at the top of the Premier League to three points should they win at Sunderland on Monday which would significantly increase the pressure on Antonio Conte’s side before they face Tottenham at White Hart Lane on Wednesday.

“Chelsea are unbelievably strong and they are on an outstanding run,” said the Liverpool manager. “They have won 13 games in a row. Not bad. Can you imagine how annoying it is when you win 13 games in a row and there is one team only six points behind?”

Klopp said he would be celebrating the end of 2016 by “walking the dog and getting some sleep” but under him Liverpool have proved to be an outstanding side against the leading teams. Their games against Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham have brought Liverpool three win and two draws.

“It is the best way I could have imagined to end the year,” said Klopp. “City are a good side. It was clear we needed to be compact because, if you are not compact against Manchester City, you do not play.

“I cannot remember a lot of chances that City created and maybe that is the biggest compliment I can pay my side. The problem was that we were not as good as we should have been in possession. We passed too late or too early and we lost balls in the wrong moment. It was very intense but it was not as if we expected anything different.”

Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings







22 show all Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings









































1/22 Liverpool: Simon Mignolet – 7 out of 10 The Belgian very little to do but looked confident in his handling and kept a third clean sheet in four games. Getty

2/22 Nathanial Clyne – 7 out of 10 Liverpool’s right-back had a few bright moments in attack in the first half and was effective in defence in the second. Getty

3/22 Dejan Lovren – 7 out of 10 A commanding presence at the back alongside Klavan, particularly late on as City piled on the pressure. Getty

4/22 Ragnar Klavan – 7 out of 10 Another no-nonsense display from the commanding centre-back, who was booked for an early foul on Aguero but kept his composure thereafter. Getty

5/22 James Milner – 7 out of 10 Quietly effective and played one superb first-half pass for Firmino that the Brazilian failed to collect. Getty

6/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 8 out of 10 Terrific header to give Liverpool an early lead and passed the ball well. Getty

7/22 Jordan Henderson – 7 out of 10 Solid performance in the first half before making way for Divock Origi after half-time. Getty

8/22 Emre Can – 8 out of 10 Brought in to add steel to the midfield and did that job very well. The Germany international is developing into one of Liverpool’s most important players. Getty

9/22 Sadio Mane – 6 out of 10 All energy, pace and power again. This was the Senegalese’s last game for Liverpool before he heads to the African Cup of Nations and he demonstrated what an absence he will be. Getty

10/22 Roberto Firmino – 6 out of 10 A typically dynamic display from the Brazilian even if, on occasion, his end product was poor. Getty

11/22 Adam Lallana – 7 out of 10 Another impressive performance from the England man who delivered the cross for Wijnaldum to open the scoring. Getty

12/22 Manchester City: Claudio Bravo – 6 out of 10 Like his opposite number, the City goalkeeper had almost nothing to do. Could do little as he was beaten by Wijnaldum’s header for the only goal. Getty

13/22 Pablo Zabaleta – 6 out of 10 As dependable as ever in defence but his age is showing in attack and was simply unable to keep up with Liverpool’s pressing game. Getty

14/22 John Stones – 6 out of 10 Did little wrong in defence and is showing signs of returning to his best form. Getty

15/22 Nicolas Otamendi – 6 out of 10 A physical player but looked out of his depth at times against Liverpool’s waspish attackers. Getty

16/22 Aleksandar Kolarov Beaten in the air by Wijnaldum for Liverpool’s goal, and probably shouldn’t have been. Getty

17/22 Yaya Toure – 6 out of 10 Played one terrific pass to pick out Sterling for a half-chance, but did little else. Getty

18/22 Fernandinho – 6 out of 10 Drifted out of the game after a bright start. Getty

19/22 Raheem Sterling – 6 out of 10 Liverpool fans were enjoying themselves in the first half as Sterling hardly put a foot right. Put in plenty of effort but was well shackled by Milner and Henderson. Getty

20/22 Kevin de Bruyne – 6 out 10 Ineffective for much of the game, the Belgian typified City’s listless performance with a display devoid of energy and invention. Getty

21/22 David Silva – 6 out 10 Anonymous in the first half, the Spaniard made more of an impact in the second but this was a night to forget for the Spaniard. Getty

22/22 Sergio Aguero – 6 out of 10 Was he playing? Had just four touches in the first half and had to wait until the 52nd minute for his first shot on target. A hugely frustrating match for the City forward. Getty

The only downside to the evening was a heel injury sustained by the Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson, and the fact that Chelsea keep on winning. “I spoke to the guys before the game and it was clear from their faces that Chelsea had won again,” said Klopp. “Now we have to win our games and see where that takes us.”

Ten points off the pace, Pep Guardiola was more upbeat than might have been expected at the end of a month that has seen his Manchester City side lose to both Chelsea and Liverpool. “Before their goal we started really well with huge personality at Anfield,” he said. “But, of course, it was difficult against a team that counter-attacks like masters. In the second half it was much better and we had our chances.

“This kind of football here it is like this – you don’t have time to think. It is so aggressive, up and down, up and down, second ball and second ball - and at the end something happens. But I think the game was equal.”

