Outside the away dressing room at Anfield, Pep Guardiola could be seen talking animatedly to one of his oldest friends in the game, Manchester City’s director of football, Txiki Begiristain.

Inside the dressing room, the Manchester City manager had been as angry as he can have been in his first Premier League season. As the last hours of 2016 dribbled away, Liverpool had scored the kind of goal Guardiola might have predicted and clung on to their precious points without undue difficulty.

“When you are losing and Liverpool are the better side, it’s not going to be happy at half time,” said Yaya Toure as the veteran midfielder left the ground. “Of course, he was angry and he is a manager who can be angry.

“We knew Liverpool would be waiting when we lost the ball and they did that to score. He will be angry for everything that is happening.”

This was Manchester City’s third defeat in a calendar month. They had not suffered those kinds of results since 2008, the year of the Abu Dhabi takeover.

This new year opened with Manchester City in third place, 10 points adrift of Chelsea, four behind Liverpool and, whether as a player or a manager, Guardiola’s career has never been about being third.

“Normally, I was top,” he said with a thin smile. “I was there a lot of times with Barcelona and Bayern Munich but this is a new chapter in my career but I am willing to try to handle it.

“I was one time at Barcelona nine points behind Real Madrid and after that we recovered. I once won a league after being 12 points behind.

“But the question is: ‘Are we able to reduce the gap on Chelsea?’ We have to focus on the next game and not put a lot of stress on things by saying: ‘If you don’t win the league, that is not going to be a good season’.”

Guardiola must be aware that unless he wins the European Cup – something he did not achieve while at Bayern Munich – anything less than first place at City would be counted a failure.

The worry was that while Liverpool played exactly as their manager, Jurgen Klopp, would have expected, Manchester City looked less of a Guardiola team at Anfield than they have done at any time during the season.

Kevin de Bruyne seemed spent while Sergio Aguero did not touch the ball in the Liverpool box at all.

1/22 Liverpool: Simon Mignolet – 7 out of 10 The Belgian very little to do but looked confident in his handling and kept a third clean sheet in four games. Getty

2/22 Nathanial Clyne – 7 out of 10 Liverpool’s right-back had a few bright moments in attack in the first half and was effective in defence in the second. Getty

3/22 Dejan Lovren – 7 out of 10 A commanding presence at the back alongside Klavan, particularly late on as City piled on the pressure. Getty

4/22 Ragnar Klavan – 7 out of 10 Another no-nonsense display from the commanding centre-back, who was booked for an early foul on Aguero but kept his composure thereafter. Getty

5/22 James Milner – 7 out of 10 Quietly effective and played one superb first-half pass for Firmino that the Brazilian failed to collect. Getty

6/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 8 out of 10 Terrific header to give Liverpool an early lead and passed the ball well. Getty

7/22 Jordan Henderson – 7 out of 10 Solid performance in the first half before making way for Divock Origi after half-time. Getty

8/22 Emre Can – 8 out of 10 Brought in to add steel to the midfield and did that job very well. The Germany international is developing into one of Liverpool’s most important players. Getty

9/22 Sadio Mane – 6 out of 10 All energy, pace and power again. This was the Senegalese’s last game for Liverpool before he heads to the African Cup of Nations and he demonstrated what an absence he will be. Getty

10/22 Roberto Firmino – 6 out of 10 A typically dynamic display from the Brazilian even if, on occasion, his end product was poor. Getty

11/22 Adam Lallana – 7 out of 10 Another impressive performance from the England man who delivered the cross for Wijnaldum to open the scoring. Getty

12/22 Manchester City: Claudio Bravo – 6 out of 10 Like his opposite number, the City goalkeeper had almost nothing to do. Could do little as he was beaten by Wijnaldum’s header for the only goal. Getty

13/22 Pablo Zabaleta – 6 out of 10 As dependable as ever in defence but his age is showing in attack and was simply unable to keep up with Liverpool’s pressing game. Getty

14/22 John Stones – 6 out of 10 Did little wrong in defence and is showing signs of returning to his best form. Getty

15/22 Nicolas Otamendi – 6 out of 10 A physical player but looked out of his depth at times against Liverpool’s waspish attackers. Getty

16/22 Aleksandar Kolarov Beaten in the air by Wijnaldum for Liverpool’s goal, and probably shouldn’t have been. Getty

17/22 Yaya Toure – 6 out of 10 Played one terrific pass to pick out Sterling for a half-chance, but did little else. Getty

18/22 Fernandinho – 6 out of 10 Drifted out of the game after a bright start. Getty

19/22 Raheem Sterling – 6 out of 10 Liverpool fans were enjoying themselves in the first half as Sterling hardly put a foot right. Put in plenty of effort but was well shackled by Milner and Henderson. Getty

20/22 Kevin de Bruyne – 6 out 10 Ineffective for much of the game, the Belgian typified City’s listless performance with a display devoid of energy and invention. Getty

21/22 David Silva – 6 out 10 Anonymous in the first half, the Spaniard made more of an impact in the second but this was a night to forget for the Spaniard. Getty

22/22 Sergio Aguero – 6 out of 10 Was he playing? Had just four touches in the first half and had to wait until the 52nd minute for his first shot on target. A hugely frustrating match for the City forward. Getty

“I don’t think you can overlook the performance of Liverpool or detract from it,” said Toure. “They deserved the three points. They are improving, they have a good manager, they play good football and they do it well. They are a counter-attacking team, very fast, very dangerous.”

Assessing Manchester City was rather more difficult. When asked when City would start looking like the kind of teams he was usually associated with, Guardiola replied: “I don’t know. I can’t tell you that. Jurgen has been here more than one season, I have been here just six months and the way we want to play in the league is not that simple.

“We need more time but I am an optimistic guy so I am going to try.”

Gabriel Jesus arrived at City in the early hours on Sunday morning (Getty)

In the small hours of the new year, after Klopp had finished walking his dog and gone to bed having skipped any kind of partying, Manchester City received their first reinforcement when Gabriel Jesus arrived from Brazil.

In Pele’s judgement, the 19-year-old from Sao Paulo is a greater natural talent than Neymar and he may have to be used sooner rather than later. Manchester City now require a string of victories.

Toure pointed out that New Year’s Day 2014 saw City produce a thrilling sequence of results – eight wins and a draw from nine games with 33 goals. “We have the team and we have the squad to do something similar,” he said.

Three years ago the gap was a point and the leaders were an Arsenal team with a well-established reputation for flakiness under fire. This year it is 10 and the leaders are the remorseless machine Antonio Conte has built at Chelsea. There is no comparison.