Liverpool host Middlesbrough knowing victory will secure them a place in the Champions League for only the second time since 2009.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are fourth heading into the final day of Premier League fixtures, a point ahead of Arsenal and two behind Manchester City. Despite their well-publicised problems when facing teams in the lower half of the table, they will be red-hot favourites to get the win they need against already-relegated Boro.

A chronic lack of goals is the main reason Boro’s stay in the top-flight will come to an end after just one season. Caretaker manager Agnew looks unlikely to continue as boss next term, with chairman Steve Gibson planning changes in ‘all aspects of the club’ once the trip to Anfield is over.

What time does it start?

Liverpool vs Middlesbrough kicks off at 15.00 BST

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports 1 from 14.00 BST. Highlights will be shown at 22.30 on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian starred in a new central role in last weekend’s thumping 4-0 win at West Ham. Having looked fragile in recent Anfield matches, Liverpool need their star man firing again if they are to avoid another struggle to break down stubborn opposition.

Coutinho thrived in his new role against West Ham



Best stat…

30: The number of penalties needed to decide the third-round League Cup tie between Liverpool and Boro in 2014. The Reds eventually won 14-13 on spot-kicks following a 2-2 draw after extra-time.

Remember when…

The last time these two sides met at Anfield in the Premier League was in 2008. On that occasion, an injury time Steven Gerrard winner at the Kop end secured a 2-1 victory for Rafa Benitez’s Reds.

Player to watch…

Daniel Sturridge. The injury-prone forward proved what he still has to offer to the Liverpool cause with a fine finish against West Ham last week. Despite his fitness record and rumours he will leave Anfield in the summer, the 27-year-old could be decisive in getting the Reds over the line.

Sturridge scored against West Ham



Past three-meetings…

Middlesbrough 0 Liverpool 3 (Lallana 2, Origi), Premier League, December 2016

Liverpool 2 (Rossiter, Suso) Middlesbrough 2 (Reach, Bamford), League Cup, September 2014

Middlesbrough 2 (Alonso og, Sanli) Liverpool 0, Premier League, February 2009

Form guide…

Liverpool: WWLWDW

Middlesbrough: LLWDLL

Odds…

Liverpool to win: 1/6

Middlesbrough to win: 14/1

Draw: 13/2

