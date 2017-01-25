Liverpool host Southampton in this week’s first finely balanced EFL Cup semi-final second leg, and a finely balanced one it is too.

Jürgen Klopp’s side were fortunate to escape from St Mary’s with a mere 1-0 deficit a fortnight ago, when their disjointed display should have been severely punished.

Nathan Redmond’s goal is the difference between the two sides and despite their failure to put the tie to bed on the south coast, Claude Puel's men will still be hopeful of booking their place at Wembley.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off time: 8.00pm on Wednesday 25 January.

Where can I watch it?

TV: Live on Sky Sports 1; highlights on 5 at 10.45pm, Thursday 26 January.

It’s a big game for…

Daniel Sturridge: Some Liverpool supporters were disappointed not to see Sturridge play from the off in an all-out-attacking line-up against Swansea City. Perhaps starting quick out the blocks could have prevented that shock defeat?

The truth is, however, Sturridge is desperately short of form, and ahead of next Tuesday’s visit of Chelsea, this match could provide him with much-needed shooting practice.

Remember when…

Southampton’s last win at Anfield came three seasons ago when one Dejan Lovren headed in from one Adam Lallana’s corner to secure a 1-0 victory. Both, of course, now play for Liverpool.

Player to watch…

Jack Stephens: Virgil van Dijk is expected to be absent for the visitors after sustaining an ankle injury at the weekend, meaning Puel may well turn to England Under-21 international Stephens.

The youngster centre-back made his Premier League debut for Southampton in the 3-0 defeat at Everton earlier this month, and now finds himself in with a chance of representing the club on Merseyside again.

Past three-meetings…

Southampton 1 (Redmond) Liverpool 0

EFL Cup, January 2017

Southampton 0 Liverpool 0

Premier League, November 2016

Southampton 3 (Mane 2, Pelle) Liverpool 2 (Coutinho, Sturridge)

Premier League, March 2016

Form guide

All competitions

Liverpool: DDLDWL

Southampton: LDWLWW

Odds

Liverpool to win (in 90 minutes): 12/25

Liverpool to qualify: 3/4

Southampton to win (in 90 minutes): 6/1

Southampton to qualify: 53/50

Draw: 7/2