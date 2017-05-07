Phillippe Coutinho has recovered from the dead leg he suffered in Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Watford to start against Southampton on Sunday.

The Brazilian limped off the pitch after the opening quarter of an hour at Vicarage Road, as fears grew that he could miss his side's hunt for Champions League qualification.

Coutinho later claimed that his injury was not 'serious' and returned to light training on Thursday, but remained a doubt for Sunday's visit from Claude Puel's Saints.

Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, names an unchanged side from Monday's win, with Coutinho's replacement that night, Adam Lallana, remaining on the bench.

Nathan Redmond, who downed Liverpool in the first leg of Southampton's EFL Cup semi-final earlier this season, drops to the bench for the visitors.

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner, Can, Lucas, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Firmino, Origi.

Substitutes: Karius, Moreno, Grujic, Sturridge, Alexander-Arnold, Lallana, Klavan.

Southampton: Forster, Cedric, Yoshida, Stephens, Bertrand, Davis, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Tadic, Boufal, Gabbiadini.

Substitutes: Hassen, Caceres, Long, Pied, Rodriguez, Hojbjerg, Redmond.