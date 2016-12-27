Jürgen Klopp believes Pep Guardiola’s attendance at Anfield during Liverpool’s 4-1 victory over Stoke reflects the respect the Manchester City manager has for his New Year’s Eve opponents.

There was a sense that Guardiola, dressed in a heavy overcoat and Breton cap, had hoped to have completed his rare scouting mission unrecognised but Klopp was aware of his presence after receiving a text message from Michael Edwards, Liverpool’s recently appointed sporting director.

Liverpool approach Saturday evening’s encounter a point ahead of City and a goal difference of plus five after knocking four past Stoke in response to Jonathan Walters’s early opener for the visitors.

“I’m not sure whether he [Guardiola] has watched a lot of games in the last few weeks of other teams in other stadiums,” Klopp said. "That’s the first sign it’s a special game and we are already looking forward to it. It will be difficult for both teams but exciting. The best thing is, it’s at Anfield. They are an outstanding side. We are not too bad. It will be a nice game.”

After Adam Lallana’s equaliser, Roberto Firmino fired Liverpool into the lead against Stoke. The Brazilian was charged with drink driving offences on Christmas Eve and is due to appear in court on the day Liverpool face Chelsea at Anfield next month. Klopp did not consider dropping the player, however. “Honestly, he was the best man in training so there was no chance to leave him out, no chance,” Klopp reasoned. “He trained outstandingly.”

Klopp was satisfied with the manner of Liverpool’s victory. An own-goal by Giannelli Imbula in the second half was followed by Daniel Sturridge’s first league goal since April. The England striker is now amongst Klopp’s considerations for a starting berth when Liverpool face his former team, City.

1/22 Simon Mignolet - 6 Should have saved Jonathan Walters' header. Put in an important save moments after that to deny Joe Allen but such a performance won't have filled his manager with confidence. Getty Images

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne - 6 Reliable on the ball and under pressure. Solid game from him. Getty Images

3/22 Ragnar Klavan - 6 Struggled at times with Peter Crouch's presence and the disruption he brought. Settled into the game as it wore on. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4/22 Dejan Lovren - 6 Poor positioning and awareness handed Walters the opportunity to put Stoke ahead. Getty Images

5/22 James Milner - 7 Excellent going forward down the left flank. Set up Firmino for Liverpool's second. Also thrived under pressure and put in a strong defensive performance. AFP/Getty Images

6/22 Adam Lallana - 8 Brilliant match. Showed great awareness to pounce on Glen Johnson's poor touch and level the score. AFP/Getty Images

7/22 Jordan Henderson - 8 His passing and distribution was exceptional throughout. Put in a true captain's performance as he helped marshal the Liverpool midfield. Calm and collected. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 7 Did the basics, worked hard both on and off the ball. Getty Images

9/22 Sadio Mane - 7 A nuisance with his pace and hard-running. The majority of his deliveries into the ball threatened and he linked up well with his team mates in dangerous areas. Getty Images

10/22 Divock Origi - 7 Positioning was on point for much of the match while his pace proved problematic all game long. Put in a number of dangerous deliveries from the right too. AFP/Getty Images

11/22 Firmino - 7 Led Liverpool's front-line and took his goal well. In top form and continues to deliver for the Reds, despite recent wrongdoing off the pitch. AFP/Getty Images

12/22 Lee Grant - 6 Little he could have done for all four of Liverpool's goals. Let down by his side's defensive errors. Getty Images

13/22 Glen Johnson - 5 Failure to clear his lines led to Liverpool's equaliser. Too sloppy and error-prone. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

14/22 Bruno Martins Indi - 6 Not as error-prone as his defensive partners. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

15/22 Ryan Shawcross - 5 Gifted Liverpool's fourth goal with a dire pass back. Lacked aggression in important areas and afforded Firmino far too much space for his goal. A game to forget. Getty Images

16/22 Erik Pieters - 7 Threatened with a number of dangerous crosses and set up Walters' goal with an excellent delivery from the left. Defensively strong too. Getty Images

17/22 Glenn Whelan - 6 Put in some reckless challenges and looked overwhelmed at times. Getty Images

18/22 Giannelli Imbula - 6 At fault for Liverpool's third - conceded possession in a dangerous area and subsequently ended up knocking the ball into the back of the net. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Jonathan Walters - 7 Excellent movement and header handed Stoke early hope. Kept busy and hassled the Liverpool defence. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

20/22 Joe Allen - 6 Lively at times but drifted in and out of the game. Started well but couldn't maintain his early urgency throughout the match. Getty Images

21/22 Mame Biram Diouf - 6 A forgettable night for the Senegal player. Contributed little to the game. AFP/Getty Images

22/22 Peter Crouch - 7 Did his job well with his height and presence repeatedly proving problematic for the Reds defence, Getty Images

Primarily, though, Klopp was determined to talk about Liverpool’s ability to overcome the emotional setback of Stoke’s early domination.

“Confidence is not a problem at the moment but that does not mean we can show our quality all of the time," he said. "The style of the game was really difficult and we were not patient enough in our passing game. But we got there in the end.”