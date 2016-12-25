Liverpool will hope to close the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea when they take on Stoke at Anfield the day after Boxing Day as the Christmas cheer comes to Merseyside.

With Chelsea playing on Boxing Day, the Blues have the chance to restore their nine-point lead at the top, but Jurgen Klopp will have his sights on reeling in the London side in the battle for the Premier League title.

Liverpool will still be without influential midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who remains injured and is hoping to return for the New Year’s Eve encounter with Manchester City, but Daniel Sturridge is in contention to start after providing the assist for Sadio mane’s winning goal in the Merseyside derby last Monday.

Klopp has revealed that he is unlikely to strengthen in the January transfer window unless someone of high quality becomes available for the right fee, and reported transfer target Julian Draxler has already moved elsewhere after agreeing a deal to join Paris Saint-Germain from Wolfsburg.

Stoke meanwhile are continuing their surge up the Premier League table after a difficult start, and Mark Hughes’s side can move into the top half of the table for the first time this season if they pull off a shock victory on Tuesday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

What time does it start?

Liverpool vs Stoke kicks off at 17:15 on Tuesday 27 December.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports 1 from 17:00.

It’s a big game for...

Roberto Firmino: The striker struggles when Philippe Coutinho is not in the side, and with the Brazilian in a race against time to be fit for the clash with City next week, he’s already been ruled out of the visit of Stoke. The forward has not scored or provided an assist in the four games that he’s played without Coutinho in the side this season, and has a point to prove that he is not dependent on Coutinho being in the side.

Player to look out for...

Joe Allen: The Wales midfielder faces his ormer side for the first time after leaving them in the summer, and he has found his feet at Stoke to enjoy his best season to date in the top flight, scoring five league goals and providing two assists. Klopp has spoken this week to admit his side are missing Allen’s qualities in the middle of the park, and the midfielder will want to show the German why he was wrong to let him leave Anfield.

Probable teams:

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Lallana; Mane, Origi, Firmino.

Stoke: Grant; Johnson, Martins Indi, Shawcross, Pieters; Allen, Whelan, Imbula; Diouf, Shaqiri, Bojan.

Henderson will lead Liverpool against Stoke (Getty)



Form...

Liverpool: WWDLWW

Stoke: LWWLDD

Past three meetings...

Liverpool 4 (Moreno, Sturridge, Origi 2) Stoke 1 (Bojan), Premier League, April 2016

Liverpool 0 Stoke 1 (Arnautovic), Capital One Cup, January 2016

Stoke 0 Liverpool 1 (Ibe), Capital One Cup, January 2016

Odds...

Liverpool to win: 31/100

Stoke to win: 10/1

Draw: 24/5

