Liverpool vs Stoke player ratings: Jordan Henderson leads by example as Reds fire four past Potters

A player-by-player look at Tuesday night's Premier League clash

  • 1/22 Simon Mignolet - 6

    Should have saved Jonathan Walters' header. Put in an important save moments after that to deny Joe Allen but such a performance won't have filled his manager with confidence.

  • 2/22 Nathaniel Clyne - 6

    Reliable on the ball and under pressure. Solid game from him.

  • 3/22 Ragnar Klavan - 6

    Struggled at times with Peter Crouch's presence and the disruption he brought. Settled into the game as it wore on.

  • 4/22 Dejan Lovren - 6

    Poor positioning and awareness handed Walters the opportunity to put Stoke ahead.

  • 5/22 James Milner - 7

    Excellent going forward down the left flank. Set up Firmino for Liverpool's second. Also thrived under pressure and put in a strong defensive performance.

  • 6/22 Adam Lallana - 8

    Brilliant match. Showed great awareness to pounce on Glen Johnson's poor touch and level the score.

  • 7/22 Jordan Henderson - 8

    His passing and distribution was exceptional throughout. Put in a true captain's performance as he helped marshal the Liverpool midfield. Calm and collected.

  • 8/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 7

    Did the basics, worked hard both on and off the ball.

  • 9/22 Sadio Mane - 7

    A nuisance with his pace and hard-running. The majority of his deliveries into the ball threatened and he linked up well with his team mates in dangerous areas.

  • 10/22 Divock Origi - 7

    Positioning was on point for much of the match while his pace proved problematic all game long. Put in a number of dangerous deliveries from the right too.

  • 11/22 Firmino - 7

    Led Liverpool's front-line and took his goal well. In top form and continues to deliver for the Reds, despite recent wrongdoing off the pitch.

  • 12/22 Lee Grant - 6

    Little he could have done for all four of Liverpool's goals. Let down by his side's defensive errors.

  • 13/22 Glen Johnson - 5

    Failure to clear his lines led to Liverpool's equaliser. Too sloppy and error-prone.

  • 14/22 Bruno Martins Indi - 6

    Not as error-prone as his defensive partners.

  • 15/22 Ryan Shawcross - 5

    Gifted Liverpool's fourth goal with a dire pass back. Lacked aggression in important areas and afforded Firmino far too much space for his goal. A game to forget.

  • 16/22 Erik Pieters - 7

    Threatened with a number of dangerous crosses and set up Walters' goal with an excellent delivery from the left. Defensively strong too.

  • 17/22 Glenn Whelan - 6

    Put in some reckless challenges and looked overwhelmed at times.

  • 18/22 Giannelli Imbula - 6

    At fault for Liverpool's third - conceded possession in a dangerous area and subsequently ended up knocking the ball into the back of the net.

  • 19/22 Jonathan Walters - 7

    Excellent movement and header handed Stoke early hope. Kept busy and hassled the Liverpool defence.

  • 20/22 Joe Allen - 6

    Lively at times but drifted in and out of the game. Started well but couldn't maintain his early urgency throughout the match.

  • 21/22 Mame Biram Diouf - 6

    A forgettable night for the Senegal player. Contributed little to the game.

  • 22/22 Peter Crouch - 7

    Did his job well with his height and presence repeatedly proving problematic for the Reds defence,

Sadio Mane in action for Liverpool

Liverpool warmed up for their mouthwatering clash against top-four rivals Manchester City later this week with a confident 4-1 win over Stoke.

Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino turned things around in the first half after Jon Walters' opener before a Giannelli Imbula own goal and Daniel Sturridge's first in the Premier League this season, 56 seconds after coming off the bench, wrapped things up.

Reds put Stoke to the sword following storming second half performance

They moved back into second ahead of City, who visit on Saturday, to maintain the six-point gap with leaders Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola's side will not relish their New Year's Eve trip to Anfield to face a team who have now scored 100 league goals during Jurgen Klopp's 48 matches, equalling the record set by Kenny Dalglish.

Liverpool have scored 86 league goals in 2016, their most in a calendar year since 1989, and have 40 points from their opening 18 matches for only the second time in the Premier League era.

Their ability to score at home - half of their eight Anfield league matches have produced four goals or more - is why this weekend's visit of City is so highly anticipated.

So how did the two teams fare? See the gallery above for our player ratings.

