Liverpool warmed up for their mouthwatering clash against top-four rivals Manchester City later this week with a confident 4-1 win over Stoke.

Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino turned things around in the first half after Jon Walters' opener before a Giannelli Imbula own goal and Daniel Sturridge's first in the Premier League this season, 56 seconds after coming off the bench, wrapped things up.

They moved back into second ahead of City, who visit on Saturday, to maintain the six-point gap with leaders Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola's side will not relish their New Year's Eve trip to Anfield to face a team who have now scored 100 league goals during Jurgen Klopp's 48 matches, equalling the record set by Kenny Dalglish.

Liverpool have scored 86 league goals in 2016, their most in a calendar year since 1989, and have 40 points from their opening 18 matches for only the second time in the Premier League era.

Their ability to score at home - half of their eight Anfield league matches have produced four goals or more - is why this weekend's visit of City is so highly anticipated.

