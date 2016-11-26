It’s a big game for…

Roberto Firmino: Superb so far this season, but blame lay at the Brazilian’s door for last week’s stalemate at St Mary’s.

Firmino spurned Liverpool’s most presentable chance against Southampton, but will hope to put things right on home soil.

Best stat…

3: Sunderland have not won three consecutive league games since the end of the 2013/14 season, when Gus Poyet led them out of the relegation mire.

Remember when…

In last season’s corresponding fixture, Liverpool supporters staged a walkout in the 77th minute to protest against ticket price increases.

The club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, subsequently backed down, apologised to the fans and froze general admission prices for the next two seasons.

Player to watch

Victor Anichebe: Since that careless episode of copying and pasting, Anichebe has scored three in three games.

As a native of Liverpool and former Everton striker, he would love nothing more than to continue such form at Anfield.

Past three meetings

Liverpool 2 Sunderland 2 (Firmino, Lallana; Johnson, Defoe)

Premier League, February 2016

Sunderland 0 Liverpool 1 (Benteke)

Premier League, December 2015

Sunderland 0 Liverpool 1 (Markovic)

Premier League, January 2015

Form guide

Liverpool: DWWWD

Sunderland: LLLWW

Vital information

Kick-off time: 3.00pm

TV: Highlights on BBC1, 10.30pm