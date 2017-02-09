Much to the despair of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s promising season has stagnated over the past few weeks. With trouble scoring goals and keeping goals out there’s plenty of wavering questions hanging over Klopp’s head. A place in next season’s Champions League is now their only realistic goal and if they want to achieve it, they’ll need to make up ground by beating Spurs on the weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs side are currently second in the league and are nine points behind league leaders Chelsea. With Antonio Conte’s side facing a tough trip to Burnley, it could be an opportunity for Tottenham to put less distance between themselves and Chelsea.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur kicks off at 17:30pm

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 where you can watch all the build-up from 5pm.

Highlights will be shown on match of the day at 22:30pm on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool’s German manager has never had to prove his credentials any more than he does now. The Reds are in a torrid run of form of late and Klopp is beginning to get desperate. With their season falling apart three points on Saturday is just the change of fortune his Liverpool side needs and if he wants to finish in a top four spot come the end of the season, a victory on Saturday could prove vital.

Best stat…

Tottenham have failed to beat Liverpool in their last nine meetings.

Remember when…

Liverpool demolished Andre Villas-Boas’ Tottenham side 5-0 in December 2013.

Player to watch…

Harry Kane. With seven goals in his last seven outings in the league, Kane is certainly Tottenham’s dangerman. The English striker is more than capable of scoring all types of goals and he’ll be Liverpool’s biggest threat on Saturday evening.

Past three-meetings…

Liverpool 2 (Sturridge, 9, 64) Tottenham Hotspur 1 (Janssen, 76 Pen) EFL Cup, October 2016

Tottenham Hotspur 1 (Rose, 72) Liverpool 1(Milner, 43 Pen) Premier League, August 2016

Liverpool 1 (Coutinho, 51) Tottenham 1 (Kane, 63) Premier League, April 2016

Form guide…

Liverpool: LDLLLW

Tottenham Hotspur: WDWDWW

Odds…





Liverpool to win: 5/4

Tottenham to win: 49/20

Draw: 23/10

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)