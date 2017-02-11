Jürgen Klopp and Maurico Pochettino refused to concede the Premier League title to Chelsea after contrasting evenings at Anfield.

While Klopp was buoyed by victory – Liverpool’s first in the league in 2017, Pochettino spent most of his post-match press conference expressing his concerns at his team’s lack of aggression, especially in the opening 30 minutes when Liverpool’s dominance was overwhelming and Sadio Mané’s goals gave them a deserved cushion.

From his position in a television studio Steven Gerrard’s assessment of the game probably summed it up best. “Liverpool bullied Spurs all over the pitch for the first 45 minutes and then they defended like men for the second half,” he said.

The result means Chelsea will open up a twelve point gap at the summit of the Premier League if they win at Burnley tomorrow. It also means only two points separate Tottenham in second place and Manchester United in sixth.

“I’m not interested in this at the moment because the only possibility is to win football games,” Klopp responded when asked about the possibility of anyone catching the pace-setters. “Chelsea do not look like they will struggle too much over weeks but if they do, maybe there will be somebody waiting.”

Pochettino was unable to explain why Spurs were beaten so comprehensively, warning, “It is difficult to fight for the Premier League title if you show that performance and the lack of aggression.”

1/22 Simon Mignolet – 5 out of 10 It was a very quiet day at the office for the keeper – no real tests.

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 6 out of 10 His pace caused problems going forward and he looked strong defensively.

3/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10 He made a number of crucial tackles and interceptions. However, his tackles were clumsy at times.

4/22 Lucas – 5 out of 10 Should have scored the early header, but defensively he did his job.

5/22 James Milner – 5 out of 10 Wasted a number of set pieces, but as always his work rate is faultless.

6/22 Adam Lallana – 7 out of 10 It was an energetic and determined display from the 28-year-old – impressive all round.

7/22 Jordan Henderson – 7 out of 10 The skipper led by example, looked confident on the ball and worked relentlessly.

8/22 Georgino Wijnaldum – 6 out of 10 His assist for Mane’s opener was spectacular and he continued to pump balls up to the strikers throughout.

9/22 Sadio Mane – 8 out of 10 His two goals made the difference today and he tested Lloris constantly throughout. Tremendous performance.

10/22 Roberto Firmino – 7 out of 10 Was a key outlet throughout and it is a surprise that he did not end up on the scoresheet.

11/22 Philippe Coutinho – 6 out of 10 Was an instrumental element to the Liverpool side particularly in the first half. Carried an immense presence on the ball.

12/22 Hugo Lloris – 5 out of 10 Was a victim of Mane’s attacking excellence. Made a handful of vital stops.

13/22 Kyle Walker – 5 out of 10 He needed to attack more and make better decisions in possession.

14/22 Toby Alderweireld – 5 out of 10 His positioning was certainly questionable at times and looked too static.

15/22 Eric Dier – 4 out of 10 Was at fault for Mane’s second goal - should have done better to deny the Liverpool forwards.

16/22 Ben Davies – 3 out of 10 Struggled to read the game and couldn’t keep up with Mane for the opening goal.

17/22 Mousa Dembele – 5 out of 10 Outclassed by the Liverpool midfielders and failed to create any service for the forwards.

18/22 Victor Wanyama – 6 out of 10 Battled relentlessly, but at times he was just over-powered in the middle of the park.

19/22 Christian Eriksen – 6 out of 10 Showed glimpses of brilliance, but it was not enough. As always, his set pieces were sublime.

20/22 Dele Alli – 6 out of 10 He lacked an outlet and as the game progressed his frustration was evident.

21/22 Heung-Min Son – 4 out of 10 His positioning was all wrong – he was playing way too high up the pitch and this left a huge gap in the middle.

22/22 Harry Kane – 6 out of 10 A lacklustre performance for a man of such high standards. He failed to make an impact and only had one touch inside of the Liverpool box.

While Pochettino now faces the prospect of three cup games before his next league fixture, Liverpool have a clear 16 days ahead of their trip to Leicester City.

Klopp plans to use the break in fixtures as a mini pre-season, telling the media that from Roberto Firmino, he’d never witnessed a better performance from a striker without scoring. He was right to be delighted by the application of all his players after a miserable start to the year.

“Really strong, really direct, really clear,” was his view of Liverpool’s start to the game. “We knew we had to show a reaction. You cannot expect the highest confidence so we had to fight.



“The second half was a different game. We had to adapt to the change Tottenham made in formation. We dealt really well with it in terms of our concentration.”

When Liverpool play like this, you wonder how on earth they slump so low – as they have done over the last month.

“It’s about rhythm, shape, and a little bit of luck. It’s not about attitude,” Klopp insisted. “I don’t want to find excuses for bad performances. But we are still in a good position. You need the boys in the best shape. It is an issue of will.”