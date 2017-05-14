Jürgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool have proved that they can cope with pressure after their 4-0 demolition of West Ham on a “perfect afternoon” at the London Stadium all but confirmed a top-four finish.

Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi scored either side of a Philippe Coutinho brace, the Brazilian putting in a masterclass to send the Reds four points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal.

The Gunners have a game in hand over Liverpool, against Sunderland in midweek, but a win at Anfield for Klopp’s side on Sunday against already-relegated Middlesbrough will confirm their return to the Champions League.

West Ham vs Liverpool player ratings







22 show all West Ham vs Liverpool player ratings









































1/22 Adrian – 4 out of 10 Adrian made a handful of important saves, but this is outweighed by the four strikes that ended up in the net.

2/22 Jose Fonte – 6 out of 10 Held his position well at the back and made a number of vital challenges. A very reliable element to the West Ham defence.

3/22 Winston Reid – 6 out of 10 The defender was strong in the air and managed to clear the danger from several set pieces. However, his lack of pace let him down today.

4/22 James Collins – 5 out of 10 Collins failed to keep up with the energetic and skilful Liverpool forwards at times. Completely switched off for Liverpool’s third. Poor defensive display.

5/22 Sam Byram – 6 out of 10 Was encouraging to see Byram press up the field – had a golden opportunity in the opening stages.

6/22 Edimilson Fernades – 4 out of 10 Showed very little going forward and made a number of clumsy challenges.

7/22 Havard Nordtveit – 5 out of 10 His lofted long balls proved problematic today for Liverpool – but he needs to see more of the ball.

8/22 Aaron Cresswell – 6 out of 10 Cresswell looked dangerous when running at the Liverpool defenders on the left – at times he made Clyne look substandard.

9/22 Andre Ayew – 3 out of 10 Missed an opportunity to level the scoring from two-yards out, in front of an open goal. Dreadful stuff.

10/22 Manuel Lanzini – 7 out of 10 Lanzini was the Hammer’s best player today. He was confident, clever in possession and caused problems when he was moving forward with the ball.

11/22 Jonathan Calleri – 4 out of 10 It was a very quiet display by Calleri – he failed to provide the attacking outlet that the Hammers desired.

12/22 Simon Mignolet – 6 out of 10 It was a relatively easy day at the office for Mignolet, due to the lack of West Ham's attacking moves.

13/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 5 out of 10 Was diving into challenges relentlessly – needs to stay on his feet more. Nonetheless, he looked solid pressing forward.

14/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10 Showed his aptitude in the air – he rattled the crossbar with a tremendous headed effort. Defended well throughout.

15/22 Dejan Lovren – 6 out of 10 A textbook display from Lovren today – he defended well, held the line well at the back and made a number of key interceptions.

16/22 James Milner – 4 out of 10 Aside from a few shots that flew way wide, Milner made a very little impact on today’s fixture.

17/22 Emre Can – 5 out of 10 A quiet display by Can today – his main input was giving away a number of unnecessary fouls.

18/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 6 out of 10 His effort that rattled the woodwork created Coutinho’s goal. Aside from that, an impressive display.

19/22 Philippe Coutinho – 9 out of 10 He scored two and assisted the opener with a sublime through ball. An all-round remarkable performance in his new, deeper position.

20/22 Adam Lallana – 6 out of 10 Lallana looked the most threatening when he was picking up the ball and charging into the final third.

21/22 Daniel Sturridge – 7 out of 10 Sturridge opened the scoring today with a clinical finish after skipping past Adrian.

22/22 Divock Origi – 7 out of 10 Scored the fourth for Liverpool, which capped off a positive display. Would be encouraging to see him shoot more, because he certainly has the ability.

Liverpool gave Arsenal a chance of catching them by drawing 0-0 at home to Southampton last week, where James Milner missed a penalty, and Klopp said that result made too many people question his side’s ability to perform under pressure.

“Part of our life is to handle pressure – to ignore the bad part of pressure and use the good part of pressure. That’s our job,” said the German after the game. “I thought we did really well.

“We drew the last game and didn’t score with the penalty, everyone said ‘they can’t deal with pressure’. The penalty was used as whether we could deal with pressure or not.

“These players have done so good this season. We are in the situation we are in, it is 73 points and we have worked for it and today I thought we saw a really convincing performance.”

Liverpool have struggled against the lower-placed teams this season but if they overcome that tendency with victory at home to Boro on Sunday then they will make certain they will be in next season’s Champions League, something that is not lost on the players.

He said: “The first thing the players said when they got into the dressing room was ‘one more time, one more game’.

“We will stay focused 100 per cent. We know about the situation, the difficulty of the next game – no one will underestimate this.”

Coutinho and Sturridge combined brilliantly ( Getty )

West Ham had chances to take the game to Liverpool, with Sam Byram at the start of the first half and most notably when Andre Ayew missed what Klopp described as “one of the biggest chances I have ever seen in my life”.

And while he admitted Liverpool rode their luck at times, he was unsure if the game could have gone much better for the visitors, who ended Tottenham’s title hopes last week.

“There were a few moments when the game could have changed but we were really deserved winners,” said Klopp, who also revealed Roberto Firmino is touch and go whether he will play for Liverpool again this season.

“They had absolutely one of the biggest chances I have ever seen in my life but they didn’t score so it was a lucky moment for us.

“We played really good football, we were more direct. We could have scored more but it’s completely okay that we didn’t. It was the perfect afternoon.”