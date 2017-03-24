Arsene Wenger has claimed that Luis Suarez had verbally agreed to move from Liverpool to Arsenal in 2013, after the club audaciously bid £40,000,001 for the player.

Arsenal had been informed that there was a £40m release clause in Suarez’s contract and made their now infamous bid after coming to an agreement with the player, in the summer of 2013.

But it later transpired that Arsenal’s information was wrong and that the release clause did not exist, with Liverpool’s owner John Henry taking to Twitter to publicly mock Wenger’s side.

What do you think they're smoking over there at Emirates? — John W. Henry (@John_W_Henry) July 24, 2013

In an interview with BeIN Sports, Wenger has discussed the transfer saga for the first time, admitting that Suarez was keen to quit Anfield for the Emirates, but that the club’s poor intel had cost them.

“We had an agreement with the players and we had been wrongly advised that he had a clause (in his contract),” said Wenger.

“You can ask the player. He will confirm that he wanted to join us.

“Then they kept him one more year, improved his contract and promised to sell him to a club abroad.”

Wenger also admitted in the interview that he previously had his doubts over the Uruguayan’s temperament, but praised him for cleaning up his act over the past two seasons.

“It’s not normal, you cannot accept that,” added Wenger of Suarez’s antics. “He had some behaviours that were shocking. He deserved to be punished.

“I think, as well, you don’t see them any more for the last two or three years. He got rid of all the things that were a handicap for him and you don’t see that any more.

“He is still borderline in terms of what strikers do, going down in the box, but you want that from an intelligent striker.”