Lukas Podolski has provided a timely reminder of why Arsenal fans love him dearly even though he no longer plays for the club after taking to Twitter to troll Tottenham following their second-place finish in this season’s Premier League.

The 31-year-old, who retired from international football earlier this season having been a part of the 2014 World Cup winning squad, spent three years with the Gunners and quickly became a fan favourite for his likeable character and love of a joke or two.

The forward left the club in 2015 to join Galatasaray after a brief loan spell with Inter Milan, and despite falling out of favour with manager Arsene Wenger, Podolski still holds a strong rapport with the Arsenal faithful.

So it was no surprise to the see him take to Twitter on Monday morning to mock Spurs just one day after their wild celebrations at White Hart Lane following the final match to be staged their before its redevelopment, a 2-1 victory over Manchester United.

Posting three pictures of various Arsenal celebrations at White Hart Lane, Podolski wrote: “Thanks #whitehartlane for that great memories #afc #gunners.”

The post unsurprisingly went viral among Arsenal supporters as it was retweeted more than 8,000 times and gained over 12,000 likes, though it also had its desired effect as it drew plenty of criticism and abuse from angry Spurs fans.

See the tweet below...

One of the images showed Podolski celebrating at White Hart Lane in March 2014 after Arsenal’s 1-0 Premier League victory there, while the other two pictures displayed Arsene Wenger and his ‘Invincible’ Arsenal team that won the league White Hart Lane.