Luke Shaw to see specialist after latest injury setback as left-back's Manchester United future remains in the balance

After being forced off after just nine minutes against Swansea this weekend there are now fears his season - and career with United - could now be over

Luke Shaw limped out of Manchester United's clash with Swansea this weekend AFP/Getty Images

Luke Shaw is set to see a specialist to assess the severity of ligament damage suffered in his foot.

After a disappointing start to the season on the fringe of the Manchester United squad squad the 21-year-old had worked his way back into Jose Mourinho's first-team plans in recent weeks.

But after being forced off after just nine minutes against Swansea this weekend there are now fears his season - and career with United - could now be over.

Manchester United vs Swansea player ratings

Manchester United vs Swansea player ratings

  • 1/23 Manchester United vs Swansea player ratings

    Who impressed and who struggled at Old Trafford?

    Man Utd via Getty Images

  • 2/23 David de Gea - 6 out of 10

    Had no chance with Swansea's stunning goal.

    Getty Images

  • 3/23 Ashley Young - 6 out of 10

    Solid defensively although didn't get forward as much as he would have liked.

    Man Utd via Getty Images

  • 4/23 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10

    Comfortably United's best defender. Mourinho will be praying he is not out injured for long.

    Getty Images

  • 5/23 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10

    Largely solid and impressed with his distribution out from the back.

    Man Utd via Getty Images

  • 6/23 Luke Shaw - NA

    Very unlucky to pick up an ankle injury just as he was beginning to enjoy a run in the first-team.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 7/23 Ander Herrera - 6 out of 10

    Not one of the Spaniard's better performances.

    Getty Images

  • 8/23 Michael Carrick - 6 out of 10

    A brave display but was frequently shunted around the pitch as United tried recover from their injuries.

    Getty Images

  • 9/23 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10

    Wasted a good chance in the first-half. Booked.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 10/23 Wayne Rooney - 7 out of 10

    Scored United's goal from the penalty spot although occasionally sloppy in possession.

    Getty Images

  • 11/23 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10

    Poor in possession. Had two good shots on target which were well saved.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 12/23 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10

    Ran tirelessly out wide, although was guilty of diving to win United's penalty.

    Getty Images

  • 13/23 Lukasz Fabianski - 7 out of 10

    Made some good saves, unlucky to concede.

    Getty Images

  • 14/23 Kyle Naughton - 7 out of 10

    Kept Martial very quiet and made two vital tackles in the second-half.

    Getty Images

  • 15/23 Federico Fernandez - 6 out of 10

    Frequently gave the ball away but made so many important clearances.

    Getty Images

  • 16/23 Alfie Mawson - 7 out of 10

    Another encouraging display from the English centre-back.

    Getty Images

  • 17/23 Stephen Kingsley - 6 out of 10

    Arguably Swansea's weakest defender and often target by United.

    Getty

  • 18/23 Ki Sung-Yueng - 6 out of 10

    Struggled to make an impact and was withdrawn in the second-half.

    Getty Images

  • 19/23 Leon Britton - 7 out of 10

    A tireless display in the middle of the park. Booked.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 20/23 Tom Carroll - 7 out of 10

    One of Swansea's busiest players. Effectively recycled possession all afternoon.

    Man Utd via Getty Images

  • 21/23 Gylfi Sigurdsson - 8 out of 10

    Swansea's best player and scored a stunning goal that could prove so, so valuable in the fight to escape relegation. MOTM.

    Man Utd via Getty Images

  • 22/23 Jordan Ayew - 7 out of 10

    Worked hard out wide and linked up with Llorente well.

    Getty Images

  • 23/23 Fernando Llorente - 7 out of 10

    A big, brave performance from the Spaniard, but he should have won it in injury time with a close-range header.

    Getty Images

Mourinho said it must have been a "big injury" to go off so early and the Press Association understands the left-back will see a specialist after scans on Monday showed ligament damage in his left foot.

Shaw's setback is a big blow on both individual and collective levels as the season comes to a head.

Mourinho calls Shaw's character into question once again

The United left-back has had to deal with issues related to his long injury lay-off this term and has struggled for game time under Mourinho.

The Portuguese has publicly questioned the England international on several occasions, but a meeting between the pair last month led to a surprise first-team return.

Sunday's match against Swansea was Shaw's fourth United appearance of April, but came to an end after just nine minutes.

