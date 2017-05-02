Luke Shaw is set to see a specialist to assess the severity of ligament damage suffered in his foot.

After a disappointing start to the season on the fringe of the Manchester United squad squad the 21-year-old had worked his way back into Jose Mourinho's first-team plans in recent weeks.

But after being forced off after just nine minutes against Swansea this weekend there are now fears his season - and career with United - could now be over.

Manchester United vs Swansea player ratings



















































1/23 Manchester United vs Swansea player ratings Who impressed and who struggled at Old Trafford? Man Utd via Getty Images

2/23 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 Had no chance with Swansea's stunning goal. Getty Images

3/23 Ashley Young - 6 out of 10 Solid defensively although didn't get forward as much as he would have liked. Man Utd via Getty Images

4/23 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 Comfortably United's best defender. Mourinho will be praying he is not out injured for long. Getty Images

5/23 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Largely solid and impressed with his distribution out from the back. Man Utd via Getty Images

6/23 Luke Shaw - NA Very unlucky to pick up an ankle injury just as he was beginning to enjoy a run in the first-team. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Ander Herrera - 6 out of 10 Not one of the Spaniard's better performances. Getty Images

8/23 Michael Carrick - 6 out of 10 A brave display but was frequently shunted around the pitch as United tried recover from their injuries. Getty Images

9/23 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 Wasted a good chance in the first-half. Booked. AFP/Getty Images

10/23 Wayne Rooney - 7 out of 10 Scored United's goal from the penalty spot although occasionally sloppy in possession. Getty Images

11/23 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10 Poor in possession. Had two good shots on target which were well saved. AFP/Getty Images

12/23 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Ran tirelessly out wide, although was guilty of diving to win United's penalty. Getty Images

13/23 Lukasz Fabianski - 7 out of 10 Made some good saves, unlucky to concede. Getty Images

14/23 Kyle Naughton - 7 out of 10 Kept Martial very quiet and made two vital tackles in the second-half. Getty Images

15/23 Federico Fernandez - 6 out of 10 Frequently gave the ball away but made so many important clearances. Getty Images

16/23 Alfie Mawson - 7 out of 10 Another encouraging display from the English centre-back. Getty Images

17/23 Stephen Kingsley - 6 out of 10 Arguably Swansea's weakest defender and often target by United. Getty

18/23 Ki Sung-Yueng - 6 out of 10 Struggled to make an impact and was withdrawn in the second-half. Getty Images

19/23 Leon Britton - 7 out of 10 A tireless display in the middle of the park. Booked. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Tom Carroll - 7 out of 10 One of Swansea's busiest players. Effectively recycled possession all afternoon. Man Utd via Getty Images

21/23 Gylfi Sigurdsson - 8 out of 10 Swansea's best player and scored a stunning goal that could prove so, so valuable in the fight to escape relegation. MOTM. Man Utd via Getty Images

22/23 Jordan Ayew - 7 out of 10 Worked hard out wide and linked up with Llorente well. Getty Images

23/23 Fernando Llorente - 7 out of 10 A big, brave performance from the Spaniard, but he should have won it in injury time with a close-range header. Getty Images

Mourinho said it must have been a "big injury" to go off so early and the Press Association understands the left-back will see a specialist after scans on Monday showed ligament damage in his left foot.

Shaw's setback is a big blow on both individual and collective levels as the season comes to a head.

The United left-back has had to deal with issues related to his long injury lay-off this term and has struggled for game time under Mourinho.

The Portuguese has publicly questioned the England international on several occasions, but a meeting between the pair last month led to a surprise first-team return.

Sunday's match against Swansea was Shaw's fourth United appearance of April, but came to an end after just nine minutes.