Luke Shaw is set to see a specialist to assess the severity of ligament damage suffered in his foot.
After a disappointing start to the season on the fringe of the Manchester United squad squad the 21-year-old had worked his way back into Jose Mourinho's first-team plans in recent weeks.
But after being forced off after just nine minutes against Swansea this weekend there are now fears his season - and career with United - could now be over.
Manchester United vs Swansea player ratings
Manchester United vs Swansea player ratings
Who impressed and who struggled at Old Trafford?

David de Gea - 6 out of 10
Had no chance with Swansea's stunning goal.

Ashley Young - 6 out of 10
Solid defensively although didn't get forward as much as he would have liked.

Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10
Comfortably United's best defender. Mourinho will be praying he is not out injured for long.

Daley Blind - 6 out of 10
Largely solid and impressed with his distribution out from the back.

Luke Shaw - NA
Very unlucky to pick up an ankle injury just as he was beginning to enjoy a run in the first-team.

Ander Herrera - 6 out of 10
Not one of the Spaniard's better performances.

Michael Carrick - 6 out of 10
A brave display but was frequently shunted around the pitch as United tried recover from their injuries.

Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10
Wasted a good chance in the first-half. Booked.

Wayne Rooney - 7 out of 10
Scored United's goal from the penalty spot although occasionally sloppy in possession.

Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10
Poor in possession. Had two good shots on target which were well saved.

Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10
Ran tirelessly out wide, although was guilty of diving to win United's penalty.

Lukasz Fabianski - 7 out of 10
Made some good saves, unlucky to concede.

Kyle Naughton - 7 out of 10
Kept Martial very quiet and made two vital tackles in the second-half.

Federico Fernandez - 6 out of 10
Frequently gave the ball away but made so many important clearances.

Alfie Mawson - 7 out of 10
Another encouraging display from the English centre-back.

Stephen Kingsley - 6 out of 10
Arguably Swansea's weakest defender and often target by United.

Ki Sung-Yueng - 6 out of 10
Struggled to make an impact and was withdrawn in the second-half.

Leon Britton - 7 out of 10
A tireless display in the middle of the park. Booked.

Tom Carroll - 7 out of 10
One of Swansea's busiest players. Effectively recycled possession all afternoon.

Gylfi Sigurdsson - 8 out of 10
Swansea's best player and scored a stunning goal that could prove so, so valuable in the fight to escape relegation. MOTM.

Jordan Ayew - 7 out of 10
Worked hard out wide and linked up with Llorente well.

Fernando Llorente - 7 out of 10
A big, brave performance from the Spaniard, but he should have won it in injury time with a close-range header.

Mourinho said it must have been a "big injury" to go off so early and the Press Association understands the left-back will see a specialist after scans on Monday showed ligament damage in his left foot.
Shaw's setback is a big blow on both individual and collective levels as the season comes to a head.
The United left-back has had to deal with issues related to his long injury lay-off this term and has struggled for game time under Mourinho.
The Portuguese has publicly questioned the England international on several occasions, but a meeting between the pair last month led to a surprise first-team return.
Sunday's match against Swansea was Shaw's fourth United appearance of April, but came to an end after just nine minutes.
