Jose Mourinho’s comments on Luke Shaw’s efforts in training were the “harshest possible” and the full-back must now “make it work”, according to Gary Neville.

The Manchester United full-back’s Old Trafford future is bleak after Mourinho described his commitment, focus and ambition as a “long way behind” that of his team-mates.

Neville, a former full-back of 602 United appearances, has now called on Shaw to respond well to the criticism and turn his spell in Manchester around.

1/6 Where next for Luke Shaw? Shaw has struggled for first-team opportunities at United under Jose Mourinho and hasn't played since starting against Bournemouth at the beginning of March. Mourinho says Shaw is a 'long way behind' his teammates throwing his future firmly up in the air. So with a move in the summer now looking increasingly likely, where could he go? We weigh up his options (all odds provided by Betfair). Getty

2/6 Tottenham (5/2) Tottenham are the early favourites for Shaw and with Manchester City said to be circling Danny Rose you can understand why. Mauricio Pochettino has worked wonders with a number of England’s next generation at White Hart Lane and Shaw could relish the opportunity to work with a coach who is ready to put his arm around him and the Argentine would surely like to nurture a player he already knows well from his time at Southampton. Getty

3/6 Everton (4/1) Everton already have a fine left-back but Ronald Koeman knows Leighton Baines isn’t getting any younger and could be ready to look for his replacement. The Toffees and United have made willing bedfellows too in recent years and a deal could benefit both sides with Everton having money to spend this summer. Getty

4/6 West Ham (6/1) Shaw is a big name so of course West Ham would be linked with him. Again, they have an excellent left-back already in Aaron Cresswell but co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan may once more be seduced by the flashy move. Getty

5/6 Stoke (8/1) Stoke have quietly built an impressive squad in recent years and a move for Shaw would fit what they are now trying to put together at the Bet365 Stadium. Mark Hughes would love to work with a player of Shaw’s quality and the 21-year-old would help lower the average age of a squad which remains on the older side. Getty

6/6 Crystal Palace (8/1) Despite shelling out some £12m on Jeffrey Schlupp in January Sam Allardyce would surely be in the mix for Shaw's signature should he indeed become available. A switch to London could also appeal to the player as he bids for a change of scenery and fortunes. Getty

“The harshest possible comment that you could probably have levelled against you is that you don't train hard enough and Jose has levelled that at Luke,” he told Sky Sports News.

“This is a sensational talent who's got many years in front of him. He's had injury problems, which I think have been his biggest problem.

“He's said some harsh things about a few players this season at time Jose Mourinho and others have responded… [Shaw’s] got to respond. This is it now, he's at Manchester United, he's got to make it work.



Neville added: “It's a big signing, great talent, don't have regrets and the end of your career is what I would say. Ultimately at this moment in time, it's how Luke Shaw takes those, if you like, ‘harsh words’ on.

“Does he think: 'Well that's it, it's the end for me.' Or does he think: 'I'll show you.' I hope it's the latter. I hope he feels as though: 'I'm going to get this right, I'm going to prove this man wrong.'”

Neville has previously worked with Shaw in his former role as assistant manager of the England national team and believes that fitness problems are why the 21-year-old's progress has been hampered.

“I think ultimately fitness has been his biggest problem in terms of injury and getting back fit to the levels he was at,” he said.

“He's the type of player, and he's not just on his own, he looks to me like he needs 10 or 15 games on the run to get to his real fighting weight, as it were, in terms of being able to sprint forward every single minute of the game. He very rarely gets that sort of consistency and that's his biggest issue.

“There's lots of talk about his lifestyle, but I saw him with England. I didn't see a problem with that personally, I saw him train quite well, I saw him work hard, I saw him do the right things,” Neville added.