Liverpool’s on-loan defender Mamadou Sakho has defended his decision to celebrate both of Crystal Palace’s goals in the club’s 2-1 win at Anfield on Sunday.

The French defender moved to Palace on a short-term loan in January, after falling down the pecking order at his parent club.

He fell out with manager Jurgen Klopp on a pre-season tour to the United States and spent the first few weeks of the current season training away from the first-team and playing for Liverpool U23’s.

Liverpool players who could leave this summer







12 show all Liverpool players who could leave this summer





















1/12 Daniel Sturridge An electric frontman just three years ago, Sturridge has now lost a bit of that spark due to persistent injury problems. Worst still, Liverpool's dynamic frontline seems to become unbalanced once he is slotted into it. Overall, it is difficult to see a future for him in Jurgen Klopp's long-term plans. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

2/12 Alberto Moreno Moreno is surely in line to depart this summer, having been frozen out of the starting line-up since the opening day win at Arsenal and kept out by a makeshift left-back. Although he offers an obvious attacking threat, his lack of composure has cost Liverpool too many times in his short Anfield career. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

3/12 Simon Mignolet He may have won his battle with Loris Karius for the starting spot between the sticks, but both may have lost the war. Neither have convinced when given an opportunity and Mignolet is merely the man in possession. There will be concern if that’s still the case come next season’s opening weekend. Survival rating: 5/10 Getty

4/12 Emre Can A player with undoubted potential, but one who has consistently under-performed. His contractual situation is a worry, too. Can’s current deal expires in the summer of 2018 and, with negotiations progressing slowly, Liverpool could be tempted to cash in. Survival rating: 6/10 Getty

5/12 Lucas Leiva A club stalwart, a fan favourite, but a player undoubtedly coming to the end of his time at Anfield. His contract expires this summer and a renewal would be one borne out of sentiment rather than sense. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

6/12 Loris Karius Like Mignolet, Karius' future will depend on whether Klopp decides to enter the market for a goalkeeper for the second consecutive summer. If he does, last year's signing from Mainz will have a long road back to the first team. He is young, though, and his status as a relatively new signing could work in his favour. Survival rating: 7/10 Getty

7/12 Ragnar Klavan Brought in as a fourth-choice centre-back last summer, Klavan shot up the pecking order following Mamadou Sakho’s disciplinary issues. Joel Matip’s injury problems saw Klavan promoted further still and, though he has put in a handful of solid displays, others have been below-par. If a new centre-back arrives and Joe Gomez’s development continues apace, Klavan will be back on the fringes. Survival rating: 7/10 Getty

8/12 Mamadou Sakho Sakho is currently out on loan at Crystal Palace and his Anfield career looks all but over after the disciplinary problems which have dogged him. Klopp looks to have made his mind up on the defender, who would be a regular starter if he had his manager's trust. Survival rating: 1/10 Getty

9/12 Jon Flanagan Local-born Flanagan is a fan favourite who only signed a new contract last season, but as an old-fashioned full-back, he is perhaps not dynamic enough for Klopp's system. A lack of minutes at loan club Burnley will not have helped his cause. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

10/12 Andre Wisdom Wisdom broke into Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool side during the Northern Irishman's first season at the club, but his progress has stagnated. The 23-year-old may now look to build a career away from English football, having spent this season on loan at Red Bull Salzburg. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

11/12 Lazar Markovic Markovic seems destined to become an expensive Liverpool flop, having flattered to deceive since his £20million move from Benfica in 2014. He could yet enjoy success elsewhere however, and has shown glimpses of his undeniable talent while on loan at Hull. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

12/12 Danny Ings Liverpool's forgotten man has been unlucky with injuries since joining from Burnley. Ings has made just 11 starts in two years following two serious knee injuries. With any luck, Klopp will show sympathy to his beleaguered striker. Survival rating: 6/10 Getty

Sakho has proven an instant success since moving to Selhurst Park, although he was ineligible to feature in the club’s vital away win this weekend. Instead he watched the game from the sidelines, with his decision to celebrate Christian Benteke's brace against Liverpool criticised by angry home supporters.

But Sakho – who exchanged an elaborate handshake with Benteke after his equalising goal and at the full-time whistle – insisted after the match that he had not meant to be disrespectful to the side that still pays his wages.

Benteke and Sakho exchanged an elaborate celebratory handshake ( Getty )

“When Christian scored, I stayed seated as I didn't want to celebrate by respect for the club to which I belong and the fans,” Sakho told the Liverpool Echo. “But when he came over to me, I stood up and did what we always do as friends, our hand check.

“There was nothing behind it, nothing else to imply by it. Just two friends who are playing for the same team and who have the same goal, which is to get the three points at each game to make sure the team stays in the Premier League.

“If we were losing 2-0 and Christian reduced the score, we would have also done it if he came to me.”

Liverpool supporters were left furious with Sakho's celebrations ( Getty )

Sakho also spoke of his delight at Palace’s improved chances of remaining in the Premier League.

The win lifts the club to 12th in the Premier League, only two points outside the top-half of the table. They meanwhile sit a comfortable seven points ahead of 18th-placed Swansea City.

“We are very happy obviously,” he added. “That was our goal when we set foot on the pitch. We need all the points we can get to be sure to stay in the Premier League - that is our mission

“That is why I accepted the challenge with Palace, and we need to be the best we can as a team to succeed.”