Wayne Rooney is not included in the matchday squad as Jose Mourinho makes three changes to the side which began Saturday's disappointing 0-0 stalemate with West Bromwich Albion.

Mourinho has revealed in a pre-match television interview that Rooney was suffering from "pain in both ankles" and had not trained.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic leads the line with Marcus Rashford having served his three-match ban for elbowing Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings last month, while Ander Herrera has completed a two-game ban following his FA Cup sending off against Chelsea.

Paul Pogba is named among the substitutes despite recovering from a hamstring injury, while Daley Blind comes in for the rested Antonio Valencia.

Luke Shaw returns to the matchday squad and is on the bench having held a meeting with Mourinho on Monday. The full-back's level of training was criticised by his manager following Saturday's draw.

Ronald Koeman makes two changes to the side which lost the 228th Merseyside derby to Liverpool.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Matthew Pennington, scorer of Everton's goal in their 3-1 defeat of Anfield, drop to the bench, with Kevin Mirallas and Gareth Barry coming into the side.

Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Bailly, Rojo, Blind, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard, Herrera, Rashford, Ibrahimovic.

Substitutes: Romero, Darmian, Fosu-Mensah, Shaw, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Martial.

Everton: Robles, Baines, Jagielka, A Williams, Holgate, Barry, Davies, Gueye, Barkley, Mirallas, Lukaku.

Substitutes: Stekelenburg, Valencia, Clavert-Lewin, Lookman, Pennington, Kenny, J Williams.