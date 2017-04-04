  1. Sport
Manchester United vs Everton team news: Wayne Rooney left out, Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw on the bench

The United club captain is not included in the starting line-up or among the substitutes as Mourinho makes three changes

Wayne Rooney is unlikely to be at Manchester United next season Getty

Wayne Rooney is not included in the matchday squad as Jose Mourinho makes three changes to the side which began Saturday's disappointing 0-0 stalemate with West Bromwich Albion.

Mourinho has revealed in a pre-match television interview that Rooney was suffering from "pain in both ankles" and had not trained.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic leads the line with Marcus Rashford having served his three-match ban for elbowing Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings last month, while Ander Herrera has completed a two-game ban following his FA Cup sending off against Chelsea.

Paul Pogba is named among the substitutes despite recovering from a hamstring injury, while Daley Blind comes in for the rested Antonio Valencia.

Live blog: Manchester United vs Everton

Luke Shaw returns to the matchday squad and is on the bench having held a meeting with Mourinho on Monday. The full-back's level of training was criticised by his manager following Saturday's draw.

Ronald Koeman makes two changes to the side which lost the 228th Merseyside derby to Liverpool.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Matthew Pennington, scorer of Everton's goal in their 3-1 defeat of Anfield, drop to the bench, with Kevin Mirallas and Gareth Barry coming into the side.

Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Bailly, Rojo, Blind, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard, Herrera, Rashford, Ibrahimovic. 

Substitutes: Romero, Darmian, Fosu-Mensah, Shaw, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Martial.

Everton: Robles, Baines, Jagielka, A Williams, Holgate, Barry, Davies, Gueye, Barkley, Mirallas, Lukaku.

Substitutes: Stekelenburg, Valencia, Clavert-Lewin, Lookman, Pennington, Kenny, J Williams.

