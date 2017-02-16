Manchester City fined £35,000 for breach of anti-doping rules

Manchester City have been fined £35,000 by the Football Association after admitting to breaching rules on anti-doping, the governing body has confirmed.

Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, the club was found to have failed to ensure their 'Club Whereabouts' information was accurate, contrary to Regulation 14(d).

The FA also issued the club with a warning regarding their future conduct.

In accordance to the FA's regulations, clubs are required to provide accurate details of player whereabouts so that they are available for drug testing at all times.

Such details should include the times of training sessions, home addresses of players or other addresses where the team may stay overnight.

City were charged after failing to comply with this requirement three times in the space of 12 months. No details of the specific incidents have been given but it is understood the issue related to the club in general rather than particular individuals.

City indicated last month they would not contest the charge.

The matter concerned the FA's regulations and not the World Anti-Doping Agency or UK Anti-Doping, who do not deal with team violations.