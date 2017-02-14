Manchester City confirm Gabriel Jesus has fractured metatarsal

Manchester City have confirmed that Gabriel Jesus has broken a bone in his foot after he limped off in the first-half of the side's 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

A statement on the club's website on Tuesday explained the 19-year-old has a fractured metatarsal and the extent of his lay-off will be revealed after examination from the club's medical staff in the coming days.

It is understood he will be out for two to three months.

The forward has scored three goals and made two assists in his first five appearances for the club since transferring from Brazilian champions Palmeiras.

Such had been the early impression he made that Jesus had ousted the established Sergio Aguero from City's first-team.

Aguero came off the bench to replace Jesus at the Vitality stadium on Monday night and doubled City's lead after Raheem Sterling had opened the scoring.