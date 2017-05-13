A strange, scrappy end-of-season game will be remembered for one of the oddest penalty incidents ever seen in the Premier League.

Leicester were trailing 2-1 with 15 minutes to play when Riyad Mahrez stepped up to take a kick awarded for a trip on him by Gael Clichy.

Mahrez has an impressive record from the spot; an equaliser looked the likely outcome. As his kick sailed into the net past goalkeeper Willy Caballero, the visitors celebrated.

Manchester City vs Leicester player ratings







1/22 Willy Caballero - 6 Not much to do, perhaps his biggest contribution was a bit of time-wasting at the end as Man City resisted a late Leicester surge. Getty Images

2/22 Fernandinho - 6 Missed an early free header from a corner and very lucky to escape punishment for smashing Albrighton in the face with his forearm. Otherwise had little impact. Getty Images

3/22 Vincent Kompany - 6 Not overly tested in defence, picked up a yellow card for a cynical but necessary foul on Chilwell. Getty Images

4/22 Nicolas Otamendi - 5 Slipped for Okazaki goal and was occasionally a little suspect looking in defence. Lucky not to be caught out again. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Gael Clichy - 4 Hesitant in attack and suspect in defence, was fortunate the clear penalty he conceded wasn’t converted. Getty Images

6/22 Yaya Toure - 7 Man-of-the-match performance from the Ivorian. Kept the midfield ticking over with his passing and controlled the run of play from his deep-lying position in front of the City defence. AFP/Getty Images

7/22 Raheem Sterling - 7 A constant menace for City and enjoyed a lively tussle with Chilwell all afternoon. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 Kevin De Bruyne - 6 A fairly quiet game from the talented Belgian, outshone by his fellow forwards. Getty Images

9/22 David Silva - 7 Scored the opening goal and was a constant danger in the first half although was a little anonymous in the second. Getty Images

10/22 Leroy Sane - 7 Was a threat on the ball all game long and repeatedly got the better of Danny Simpson with his pace and quick feet. Getty

11/22 Gabriel Jesus - 7 Made no mistake from the spot and enjoyed another good display up front. Could have been a bit more clinical though. Getty Images

12/22 Kasper Schmeichel - 6 Couldn’t do much about either goal. Distribution was on point, did the basics well. Getty Images

13/22 Danny Simpson - 5 Fortunate not to be punished on the occasions when he lost his opposite man and was forced into a foul. Getty Images

14/22 Yohan Benalouane - 6 Terribly clumsy hack on Sane to give away penalty but made amends with a good block later on in the game. A mixed bag. Getty Images

15/22 Christian Fuchs - 7 Played out of position at centre back but actually looked quite good there and prevented a couple of City chances from going any further. AFP/Getty Images

16/22 Ben Chilwell - 7 Battled well with Sterling and was rarely caught out in defence and looked good going forward too. Getty Images

17/22 Riyad Mahrez - 6 Very quiet for a large part of the game, making his only real contribution as the last man in defence, then won a penalty but blew the chance from the spot in an unusual incident. Getty Images

18/22 Andy King - 5 Crunched Gabriel Jesus early on but didn’t have much other impact on the game and was subbed off injured with just over 20 minutes to go. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Wilfred Ndidi - 7 Involved quite a lot during the game. Made a series of crucial interceptions. Defensively solid. AFP/Getty Images

20/22 Marc Albrighton - 7 Provided the assist for Okazaki and could have equalised in the second half but scuffed a great chance. Also got a cheeky forearm to the face from Fernandinho just to liven up his afternoon. Getty Images

21/22 Shinji Okazaki - 7 Took his goal very well indeed and remained lively whenever he got a chance in attack, subbed with just over 15 minutes to go. Getty Images

22/22 Jamie Vardy - 5 Not given many chances but scuffed them when he did get a sight on goal. Industrious as ever, though. Getty Images

Prematurely, as it turned out. The Algerian winger, slipping as he took the penalty, had hit the ball with his left foot on to his right. The laws of the game do not allow a penalty taker to touch the ball again until another player has done so. Referee Robert Madley ruled out the goal, and Leicester fumed.

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker, on Twitter, argued that Madley’s decision was against the spirit of the law, even if it was technically the correct decision. It brought back memories of Bolo Zenden’s similar two-touch penalty for Middlesbrough against Bolton in the 2004 League Cup final, which was allowed to stand. On the weekend that they officially relinquished their Premier League title to Chelsea, Leicester could only curse their misfortune.

It was not their first bad luck of the afternoon, either. Craig Shakespeare’s side had a strong case for arguing that Manchester City’s opening goal should have been disallowed.

Silva's controversial opening goal has a hint of offside about it (Getty)

Shortly before the half-hour mark, Leroy Sane burst down the left to deliver a low ball into the middle, met by a David Silva mis-hit that bobbled into the net. Raheem Sterling, who looked to be standing in an offside position, swung a leg and missed the ball on its way in. Leicester’s argument that Sterling was interfering with play went unheeded by referee Madley.

Those two strokes of luck went a long way to securing a City win that moves them a step closer to Champions League qualification. In truth, Pep Guardiola’s side should not have needed those breaks. They looked set to win comfortably after Gabriel Jesus scored a penalty to add to Silva’s opener. The Brazilian striker converted coolly after Yohan Benalouane had sent Sane arcing into the air with a wild sliding challenge.

That City made such a meal of the game after that says much about the improvements Guardiola needs to wring at the Etihad Stadium this summer. The manager has indicated that he plans changes; whether next season’s squad will have room in it for Sergio Aguero is open to debate.

City went 2-0 up in the first half (Getty)

Aguero, City’s 31-goal leading scorer, was fit again after recovering from a groin injury, but played only for the final 12 minutes as a substitute, with Guardiola deciding to stick with the team who had defeated Crystal Palace 5-0 seven days earlier.

That was a stroll. This was not. Having fallen two goals behind, Leicester responded with an outstanding goal shortly before half-time. Mahrez played a ball wide to Marc Albrighton, who had all the time he wanted to deliver a cross, and swung a ball over for Okazaki to lean back and volley viciously into the top of the net.

Okazaki scored a thunderous volley (Getty)

The second half became an increasingly physical contest, after Albrighton was caught by Fernandinho’s trailing arm as they chased down the touchline for a loose ball. The Leicester winger was furious that the Brazilian escaped without punishment, and the tone of the match became increasingly sour after that.

Jesus was left flat out soon afterwards, having been bodychecked by Christian Fuchs as he ran towards goal, while Albrighton was substituted – perhaps for his own safety – immediately after getting revenge on Fernandinho with a clattering challenge.

Mahrez's penalty was disallowed (Getty)

Amid the increasingly fractious quality of the contest, Guardiola still found room for sentiment. Pablo Zabaleta, widely expected to leave City this summer after nine years at the club, was brought on as a substitute for the final nine minutes to wild applause. He did his bit to ensure City held on for the win. They just about deserve to be in next season’s Champions League, but they can do far, far better than this.

Man City (4-1-4-1): Caballero; Fernandinho, Kompany, Otamendi, Clichy; Toure; Sterling (Aguero 78), De Bruyne (Zabaleta 81), Silva, Sane; Jesus (Navas 90).

Substitutes: Gunn, Kolarov, Fernando, Nolito.

Leicester (4-4-2): Schmeichel; Simpson, Benalouane, Fuchs, Chilwell; Mahrez, King (Amartey 68), Ndidi, Albrighton (Gray 80); Okazaki (Slimani 73), Vardy.

Substitutes: Zieler, Wasilewski, Musa, Kapustka.

Referee: Robert Madley (West Yorkshire)

Attendance: 54,407