Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has been ordered to explain his “10 against 12” Instagram post made in the wake of his side’s 2-1 win over Burnley on Monday.

Pep Guardiola’s side were reduced to 10 men after 32 minutes when central midfielder and captain for the day Fernandinho was shown a straight red card for a crunching challenge on Burnley’s Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

City rallied to win the game thanks to the half-time introductions of Sergio Aguero and David Silva but Sagna seemingly couldn’t help questioning referee Lee Mason’s impartiality and as a result could face punishment from the Football Association.

The Frenchman said on social media: “10 against 12… but still fighting and winning as a team. #together #mancity #youfreetothinkwhateveryouwant”

Sagna has since deleted the post in question but the FA has contacted him to ask for his observations.

FA rules state players can be punished for “comments about match officials which imply bias or attack the officials’ integrity”.

The 33-year-old has until 5pm on Friday to respond.

(Instagram: @therealbac)

Sagna’s Instagram post follows from his manager’s bizarre post-match interview where he gave short, snappy answers before claiming the rules of football are different in England to other countries.