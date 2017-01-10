Bacary Sagna has been charged for misconduct by the Football Association following a social media post which questioned the impartiality of a referee.

The Manchester City right-back posted a photo to his Instagram account following his side's win against Burnley with the caption "10 against 12" after teammate Fernandinho was sent off.

The FA has alleged that Sagna "brought the game into disrepute" and has given him until 6pm on Friday to respond.

An FA statement read: "It is alleged that a comment posted on social media by the Manchester City defender constituted improper conduct in that it questioned the integrity of the match official and/or alleged and/or implied bias on the part of the match official, and/or brought the game into disrepute."

It had been reported earlier on Tuesday that Sagna has apologised for the caption, which was quickly deleted after being posted.

The post followed City's 2-1 victory at the Etihad last Monday where referee Lee Mason sent off Fernandinho for a lunge on Johann Berg Gudmundsson in the 32nd minute.

Fernandinho is now serving a four-match ban.