Claudio Bravo has said he will fight for his place at Manchester City as the club draws close to signing Benfica goalkeeper Ederson Moraes.

Ederson is expected to follow Bernardo Silva as City’s second summer signing in a deal believed to cost around £35m.

The Brazilian’s arrival at the Etihad looks set to cast doubt on Bravo’s own future who joined from Barcelona last summer.

After ousting Joe Hart as City’s main goalkeeper, the Chilean struggled for form and was soon replaced by Willy Caballero.

But Bravo is determined to battle for his place at City and said he has been used to competition throughout his career.

"My future is still linked to City for a long time," he told AS ahead of Ederson’s move to the club.

"You always have competition at this level. It happened to me at Colo Colo, in the national team, at Real Sociedad, at Barcelona, at City -- all my life has been a competition.

"I knew this was going to be the scenario for a while, but this is not something that worries me. Football is like this at the highest level and more so in these powerful clubs.

"Wherever you look, you have a selection of the best in the world."

Bravo also admitted that his first season at City had not gone to plan but he remained defiant nonetheless.

"Sometimes it's like this -- one season things don't go as planned," he added.

"I had two successful seasons at the highest level, and I've just experienced one where we did not achieve what we aimed for from a team standpoint, but one thing does not rule out the other.

"I've always been consistent and persevered on the aims that I set myself. It hasn't been the year that I expected, but I hope the next one will be much better."

The Chilean dismissed suggestions that he had struggled to cope with the physicality of the Premier League after a decade playing in Spain.

Bravo's first season at City was a disappointment (Getty Images)



"Many people think so, that it was down to adapting but I don't think so," he said. "There has been a tendency to link my name with that of the functioning of all the team. I don't want to delve into this.

"The whole team did not function as it should have during certain times of the season, but that is in the past."

