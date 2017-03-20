Manchester City are close to confirming a deal with a team in Uruguay as the next stage in City Football Group’s global expansion.

City have identified South America as their next target and believe that a partner club there would help them with their commercial growth, as they promote the City brand in target markets across the world. CFG already includes New York City, Melbourne City and Yokohama Marinos in Japan.

Expanding into Uruguay would also help City to ease their acquisition of South American players. When Manchester City signed Brazilian international Gabriel Jesus from Palmeiras for £27million in January, the transfer was delayed by weeks due to the resolution of a third-party claim from a former agent of Gabriel’s against Palmeiras.

1/22 Willy Caballero – 5 out of 10 Had a relatively quiet day – only conceding from Milner’s penalty.

2/22 Gael Clichy – 5 out of 10 He was crashing into challenges, defending bravely and winning every aerial challenge.

3/22 John Stones – 6 out of 10 Made a number of vital interceptions and clearances. Tough defending from the back.

4/22 Nicolas Otamendi – 7 out of 10 Failed to keep up with the City strikers pace, but made up for it with headers and clearances.

5/22 Gael Clichy – 5 out of 10 Gave away the penalty for Milner’s opener. Terrible decision for a man of such experience.

6/22 Yaya Toure – 6 out of 10 He was reading the game well from the middle of the park and opening the defence by spreading the balls wide.

7/22 Raheem Sterling – 6 out of 10 He used the width well, but he needs to be more clinical in front of goal.

8/22 Kevin De Bruyne – 7 out of 10 Deliveries were sublime and he was pumping balls into the forwards continuously. Assist for Aguero was world class.

9/22 David Silva – 7 out of 10 As always, he was picking the ball up and using possession tremendously. He’s quick, skilful and is a nightmare to play against.

10/22 Leroy Sane – 7 out of 10 As always, his pace caused problems for the Liverpool defence and he was an all round nuisance to play against.

11/22 Sergio Aguero – 6 out of 10 His goal levelled the scoring for Guardiola’s side, but he had a hard time today against the Liverpool central defenders.

12/22 Simon Mignolet – 5 out of 10 Made a handful of vital saves, but was beaten by Aguero in the second half.

13/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 6 out of 10 Had a tough afternoon against the pace of Sane, but he held his own and worked well.

14/22 Ragnar Klavan – 6 out of 10 Stuck tight with Matip and this kept Aguero relatively quiet.

15/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10 He made a number of crucial interceptions and clearances, but he needs to be careful when giving away fouls.

16/22 James Milner – 7 out of 10 Scored the opener after an encouraging display. He defended well and attacked relentlessly.

17/22 Adam Lallana – 6 out of 10 Defensively there is room for improvement, but going forward he passed well and created a handful of chances.

18/22 Emre Can – 5 out of 10 Was outplayed in the middle of the park at times by City’s midfielders. Needs to improve his aerial game.

19/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 6 out of 10 Drifted in and out of the game at times. Needs to make more of an impact in the games against bigger clubs.

20/22 Sadio Mane – 8 out of 10 Was Liverpool’s biggest threat going forward – quick, skilful and he oozes confidence.

21/22 Roberto Firmino - 7 out of 10 Was the target for every Liverpool attack and when he received the service – he caused problems.

22/22 Philippe Coutinho – 5 out of 10 His deliveries were poor, particularly from set pieces. Needs to regain the fine form that the fans will be wishing for.

City are determined that this type of delay should not happen again, and believe that South American partner club would help to resolve these concerns.

Many top Premier League teams see South American expansion as their next step, and have sent research missions to Brazil and Colombia to find similar arrangements. But City believe they have beaten their rivals and will announce their Uruguayan partnership soon.

Ferran Soriano, the man overseeing CFG’s global growth, has always wanted one club on every continent for the group. The next stage of CFG’s expansion after South America will be into China. City, like many Premier League clubs, are keen to become involved with the Chinese Super League (CSL). CFG sold a 13 per cent stake to Chinese investors in 2015 for £265million, valuing the whole enterprise at £2billion. Now they are exploring the possibility of finding a current CSL team as a partner or even setting up a new franchise in the CSL in their own branding.