Pep Guardiola defends 'nice guy' Fernandinho as Manchester City midfielder returns from third ban

Pep Guardiola has sought to defend midfielder Fernandinho, insisting the Brazilian is not an aggressive player as he prepares to return from his third ban of the season.

The midfielder has missed a total of eight games this season, including City’s last four, after being shown the red card on three separate occasions.

His first came early in the season following an innocuous second booking against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League.

The Brazilian was then notably dismissed after grabbing Cesc Fabregas by the throat in a heated exchange at the Etihad Stadium in the dying stages of City’s clash with Chelsea last December. A month later Fernandinho was once again sent off following a wild challenge on Burnley’s Johanna Berg Gudmundsson.

But despite such transgressions, Guardiola claimed that Fernandinho, who is now set to return to action as City travel to West Ham on Wednesday, is “one of the nicest guys” he had ever met.

"He's not an aggressive player,” the Catalan said in his Tuesday press conference. “He's a tough, intense player, like English football is.

"He is one of the nicest guys I've ever met and when you are one of the nicest guys off the pitch, you are on the pitch.

"What happened against Chelsea we have talked about a lot. The other action - I saw many of them here. We accept the ban, we don't complain, but he's not an aggressive guy. He's an honest guy.

"We played a lot of games without him and I am happy he's back. Of course he is important for us."

Top scorer Sergio Aguero is also likely to return for City after missing Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round victory at Crystal Palace with a knock.

Guardiola added: "He's trained with the team, so he is ready."

City beat West Ham 5-0 on their last visit to the London Stadium in the FA Cup last month, a match which proved to be Dimitri Payet's final appearance for the London club.

The Frenchman has now joined Marseille after a long dispute with the Hammers but Guardiola would not comment on how Slaven Bilic's men might fare without the playmaker.

Fernandinho was sent off for this tackle on Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson ( Getty Images)

"Of course he is a top player, an exceptional player,” he said. “West Ham last season played amazing and Payet helped a lot to achieve the Europa League, but what happened internally is none of my business.

"I want to be correct about the situation in terms of the players and the club."

Guardiola's press conference to preview the game fell on transfer deadline day but the City boss dismissed any suggestions he could be working on late deals. Indeed, the Spaniard did not even seem to be aware the transfer window was due to close, so little attention was he paying to it.

Guardiola refused to comment on how West Ham will fare without Payet ( Getty )

He said: "We said no. We have enough players, and good players.

"The window is important for the club, for the players, but every weekend I am so sad because I have to leave three, four players at home. While this happens why should we buy players?

"If players leave, maybe we should consider buying another one but today is the last day? I'm happy with these players."

