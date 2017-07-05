Pep Guardiola has labelled his first season in charge at Manchester City a "disaster".

Guardiola won the league title in both of his debut campaigns at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and his near-flawless managerial record meant that City were widely considered as one of the favourites to win the Premier League last season.

But Guardiola's men struggled for consistency throughout the term, and ended the season in third without a single piece of silverware to their name.

And the 46-year-old, speaking at a Rory McIlroy charity event, conceded that he had failed to impose the necessary transitions at the Etihad but insisted he won't be changing his ways.

"I don't think anyone regarded it as a season of transition, if you don't win a trophy it is a disaster," Guardiola said.

"But we still won't begin this season thinking we need to win that trophy and this trophy. You've got to try to enjoy the process of building a team and keep striving to get better every day. What's important is that the supporters know that when you go out you put your heart on the pitch.

"That's what you can guarantee but win? No. You want to win, of course, but so do the other ones."

Pep Guardiola guided City to a third-place finish in his debut season ( Getty )

Away from the Premier League, Guardiola was forthcoming in his praise of the late Johan Cruyff and his old player Lionel Messi.

"I think Cruyff was the most influential man in the history of football. Every match it was like reading a book, he told you why the pitch felt wide in some matches and narrow in some others.

"He brought the philosophy to Barcelona that still carries to this day. And if he brought the philosophy, Messi put it into real time. Why is he the best footballer I have ever seen? When the guy from above saw him, he just put a tick next to everything.

"He's not only got the ability to see everything on a pitch, he scores three goals every game. He doesn't say much but he gets the message across to the manager, his team mates and the spectators that he's there.

"Knowing that they relax, they know that at some point he is going to make a dribble and score or make an assist. He's the ultimate competitor, there's nothing he likes more than cup finals or playing Real Madrid.

"If I have one piece of advice, it is that when Barcelona are playing, make sure you switch on the television. Because when he is finished playing, it is going to feel like a desert."