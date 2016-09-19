Pep Guardiola turned the air a shade of sky blue as he downplayed Manchester City’s chances of success on all fronts this season, despite their faultless start to the season.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach’s new side have won each of their eight opening games across all competitions, leading some to believe that a historic achievement could be on the cards.

However, when asked by reporters whether City could win the quadruple following Saturday’s 4-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth, Guardiola looked exasperated and muttered “what the f***” under his breath.

The 45-year-old Catalan then paused for thought and offered a realistic appraisal of City’s chances this season.

“So Manchester City arrive once in their lives in the semi-finals of the Champions League, so people believe I am going to win the Champions League because I am a real good coach?

“I don’t think so, guys. My happiness does not depend on winning or the titles or not. My target, now, is be happy today, drink a little bit of wine, and to more prepare the game.

“Of course, we are going to try and win our League Cup game. There is no doubt about that. After, we’re going to see,” he added.

“My question today is: ‘Are the people who came this afternoon to the Etihad Stadium really enjoy it?’ Yes? Well that is enough. Then, if we win titles or not, we’ll see.”

Guardiola also warned that City’s unbeaten streak will come to an end and asked for a fair and balanced reaction when it does.

“I have to recognise I’m so happy, but I have to tell you I’m going to lose the games. I know, today in our world what happens. Now, we’ve won a lot of games, five in the Premier League, and people use very nice words.

“Now I know what is our world. I see what happens when the training staff didn’t win [during Manuel Pellegrini’s reign at the club]. They are being so criticised, and the players, and they didn’t deserve that.”

City travel to Swansea on Wednesday night for a League Cup third round tie, before returning to the Liberty Stadium in the Premier League next weekend.