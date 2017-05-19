Pep Guardiola has insisted that he has space for both Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero in his Manchester City starting line-up ahead of his side’s trip to Watford on the final day of the season.

City will travel to Vicarage Road knowing that, after their 3-1 midweek win over West Bromwich Albion, a draw on Sunday will be enough to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Jesus and Aguero both started Wednesday's victory with the latter preferred as Guardiola’s lone frontman, but it was Jesus who ended the game on the scoresheet, notching the opening goal.

1/16 Sergio Aguero The scorer of arguably the most important goal in the club’s history, its third highest-scoring player of all-time and arguably still Guardiola’s best striker, and yet he could leave this summer. That Aguero’s long-term future is in doubt is a sign of how far Guardiola is prepared to go to rebuild his ageing squad.

2/16 Yaya Toure Toure’s departure would be less controversial than Aguero’s, what with his contract up at the end of the season, but it would still mark the end of an era at the Etihad. The Ivorian may have made his way out of exile earlier this season, but several poor performances against fellow top six sides have suggested that he lacks what Guardiola is looking for from a central midfielder.

3/16 Vincent Kompany The third member of City’s established ‘spine’ who looks to be on the way out. The truth is, with an injury record like the Belgian’s, any player would struggle to justify being kept on the books. Kompany does, however, have several things in his favour. His popularity at the club, not to mention among the supporters, cannot be easily dismissed and his contract will only expire in 2019.

4/16 Joe Hart Hart’s goose was cooked last summer and chances of return to City’s first team are remote, especially after an indifferent loan spell in Torino. There will, no doubt, be plenty of interest in his services from other Premier League clubs, but offers may only come from further down the table.

5/16 Pablo Zabaleta A terrific servant since arriving in 2008, Zabaleta's exit has been confirmed. He played his last game at the Etihad in a 3-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

6/16 Gael Clichy The second of three experienced full backs for whom time is running out. Again, a new deal has not been mooted and a departure is likely, bringing Clichy’s six-year stay to an end. Clichy does, however, have the advantage of having played more than both Zabaleta and Sagna this season, making 30 appearances for Guardiola’s side in total.

7/16 Bacary Sagna Completing the full-back set is Sagna, who at 34-years-old is the eldest of the trio. In November, the Frenchman revealed that City were yet to open negotiations over a new deal and reports suggest little has changed since.

8/16 Kelechi Iheanacho Having started the season with hopes of pushing Aguero for a regular starting place, Iheanacho has arguably suffered most from Gabriel Jesus’ arrival. If Aguero stays, it leaves the Nigerian youngster well down the pecking order and potentially looking for first-team opportunities elsewhere.

9/16 Willy Caballero Caballero’s chances of a contract extension have been boosted since he was promoted to starting status following Claudio Bravo’s struggles. Even so, the former Malaga stopper will need to put in composed performances from now until the end of the campaign to fully win Guardiola over and earn an extended stay.

10/16 Jesus Navas A frustrating player at the best of times, this summer may finally see time called on Navas’ underwhelming Etihad career. The winger’s contract expires this summer and City have shown little intention of renewing terms. A return to Sevilla could be on the cards for the once-notoriously homesick Spaniard.

11/16 Fabian Delph Another player whose season has been disrupted by injury, Delph faces an uncertain future as the season draws to a close. West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United have been linked with the England international, who may ultimately find himself crowded out by City’s other midfield options.

12/16 Fernando Only five Premier League starts for the Brazilian this season suggests he does not figure in Guardiola’s long-term thinking, at least not as regular. Like Delph, it is difficult to see where he slots in, especially if City enter the market for midfield options this summer.

13/16 Eliaquim Mangala Only five Premier League starts for the Brazilian this season suggests he does not figure in Guardiola’s long-term thinking, at least not as regular. Like Delph, it is difficult to see where he slots in, especially if City enter the market for midfield options this summer.

14/16 Samir Nasri Impressive displays on loan at Sevilla, despite being pock-marked by the ‘Drip Doctors’ scandal and a sending off against Leicester, could earn Nasri a respectable move come June. The Frenchman has sold his home in Cheshire as he prepares to permanently sever his City ties.

15/16 Wilfried Bony Bony was sent out on loan to Stoke City last summer but his struggle for minutes in Staffordshire led to him openly questioning Mark Hughes’ methods. The Ivorian will have to begin the search for another new club upon his return to City in the summer.

16/16 Jason Denayer Still yet to make a senior appearance for City, Denayer has spent the season on loan at Premier League strugglers Sunderland, and done so without distinction. Another loan, or perhaps a permanent transfer, look likely as the defender remains tied to his parent club until 2020.

It was only the second time that the pair have played together from the off since Jesus’ arrival in Manchester at the turn of the year, and the Brazilian’s rapid emergence has thrown Aguero’s first-choice status into some doubt.

Guardiola would not be drawn on questions about Aguero’s future during his pre-match press conference on Friday, but he maintained that the two payers are not necessarily competing for a single place.

“I don’t know if you saw the game against Middlesbrough,” Guardiola said, referring to the previous game that the pair had started together. “The way we played against Middlesbrough was completely different to the way we played [on Wednesday].

“The game against West Brom, Jesus was not a ‘winger winger winger’. He was a little bit more inside, but just a little bit. Against Middlesbrough we played with two strikers.

Pep Guardiola loses his cool in bizarre and awkward post-match interview

“Gabriel in Brazil, when he was young, he always played in the sides. Just in the last period in Brazil and when he came here, he played as a striker. I said from the beginning that both can play together.”

Despite suggesting that the two strikers could start on Sunday, Guardiola stopped short of revealing his team for the trip to Hetfordshire.

“It depends on the quality, it depends on Sunday,” he said. “I don’t know if Watford are going to defend with four or with five. Some teams play with five defenders, some with four, so it depends on that. Our way to attack, our way to defend is completely different.

“People say we play 4-3-3 but players move, and there are many cases when you defend in one way and you attack in the other way,” he added.

“That is going to happen as well and it depends on the quality of the players that we are going to use.”