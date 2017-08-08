Where is the centre-back depth?

The £128million spent on three full backs startled some but it was a necessary expense, with the position overlooked for too long by those behind Manchester City’s recruitment. Central defence, on the other hand, has been the focus of much attention over the years and still seems no closer to becoming settled.

John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi and Vincent Kompany will compete for two places in the centre of Pep Guardiola’s defence; even then, that’s assuming Kompany’s long-standing injury problems subside. If two of the three are sidelined for an extended period of time or at a hectic point of the season, the damage could be critical.

Eliaquim Mangala is back from a loan at Valencia, at least. If not moved on before September, the Frenchman could provide cover as a fourth-choice centre-back, but that is hardly what City parted with £42m back in 2014.































1/12 How will City line up next season? Manchester City's summer spending has soared past £200million. But how will Pep Guardiola fit all of his new signings in? Getty

2/12 GK: Ederson Signed for a British record fee for a goalkeeper, the £34.9m 23-year-old will hope to provide an answer to City's problems between the posts.

3/12 RB: Kyle Walker Walker was high on City's list of transfer target and despite Daniel Levy's hard negotiating stance got a deal over the line for a fee of £50m Getty

4/12 CB: Vincent Kompany If he's fit City's skipper remains one of the finest centre backs in the league. But that has proven a big if in recent seasons. Getty

5/12 CB: John Stones Another whose place could be under threat if City get their way in the transfer market, given several costly errors in his debut campaign at the Etihad, but Guardiola appears to have a lot of time for the developing centre-half.

6/12 LB: Benjamin Mendy Impressive in Monaco's run to the Champions League semi-finals, Mendy looks to be an excellent upgrade on City's left-back options from last term.

7/12 CM: Yaya Toure One of the last remaining stalwarts of 'City 1.0', if you like. Guardiola is likely to use him in front of the back four, but will have to compete with Fernandinho and a fit-again Ilkay Gundogan.

8/12 RW: Alexis Sanchez With his Arsenal contract entering its final year and speculation of an Emirates exit only intensifying, it seems as though Sanchez will be on the move. City are keen, but can they convince their friends in north London to sell to a Premier League rival?

9/12 CM: Bernardo Silva A £43.6m acquisition from Monaco, Silva will add a dash of intelligence and guile to City's star-studded frontline.

10/12 CM: Kevin de Bruyne On his day, arguably the best player in the country. Tailed off after an excellent start to last season and cannot afford to do the same this time around given the number of options at Guardiola's disposal.

11/12 LW: Leroy Sané After a sheltered start to life at City, Sané excelled in the second half of the season. Perhaps City's most exciting young player, he has enough about him to stave off stiff competition for a place in Guardiola's attack.

12/12 ST: Gabriel Jesus Guardiola is a huge admirer of the young Brazilian, who made an immediate impact following his arrival in January. Likely to beat Sergio Aguero in the battle for the lone striker role.

Is central midfield strong enough?

The same depth problems that lie in central defence are in central midfield, but it looks likely that Yaya Toure, Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan will compete for one position rather than two. Again, there are long-standing injury concerns over one of Guardiola’s options, with Gundogan yet to make an appearance this calendar year while he recovers from knee ligament damage.

The Germany international is nearing a return to first-team action but even then, there will be questions as to whether he and his rivals for the position can shield the defence alone in an attacking side that will commit full-backs high up the pitch. If City find themselves easily turned over by a fast counter-attacking team - let’s say Tottenham Hotspur, who caused Guardiola problems last season - then Stones, Otamendi and one other will holding off Kane, Alli, Son, Eriksen et al.

It does not make for a pretty picture in the mind’s eye but it is a risk Guardiola is willing to accept in order to make room for his surplus amount of attacking talent.

How does it all fit together?

The last point brings us nicely onto the central question facing Manchester City after their summer spending: how to keep them all happy?

Gabriel Jesus’ arrival last January alone caused enough headlines and murmurings about Sergio Aguero’s future. Those were repeatedly quashed by Guardiola and the club, and it now seems that the pair will play together when possible, but there is a wealth of talent just behind them to accommodate too.

Of anyone, Kevin de Bruyne looks most like a first-choice starter, then the rest of the pecking order is unclear. David Silva and Leroy Sane are most likely to take up the two remaining slots but that would leave Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva, a new £45m signing from Monaco, in reserve.

It is the old cliche, the ‘good problem to have’, but Guardiola will need all his powers of rotation to keep his attacking talents happy with their playing time.