Pep Guardiola's first season at Manchester City has been a mixed one up to this point, with indifferent Premier League form matched with a premature exit from the Champions League.

Though the Catalan's side have reached the FA Cup semi-finals and are firmly in the race for a top-four finish, they started the season with greater expectations.

The 6-6 aggregate draw with Monaco and elimination from the last-16 of Europe's premier club competition on away goals earlier this month will have left Guardiola with much to consider, and may have proved the final straw for several members of his squad.



Questions surround the futures of several City stalwarts, with even Sergio Aguero, the club's third highest-scoring player of all-time, under threat.

Indeed, Guardiola's style is so defined and idiosyncratic, it was no surprise when reports suggested that he is preparing a summer clear-out.

His squad is ageing, after all. Guardiola has submitted a starting line-up with an average age of over 30 twice this season. Only Stoke City, Watford and West Bromwich Albion have done the same.

So, who is under threat at the Etihad and who could turn their fortunes around with some timely performances between now and May?

