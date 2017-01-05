Pep Guardiola has confessed it was "inappropriate" to spark discussion of his retirement in the wake of Manchester City's recent 2-1 victory over Burnley and insists he has no thoughts of stepping down from management.

In an abrasive interview with an NBC reporter, the Catalan appeared to suggest he was nearing the end of his career after stating the "process of my goodbye has already started".

But speaking ahead of his side's clash with West Ham on Friday night, Guardiola apologised for his comments and made it clear he was at the 'perfect' club to do his job.

"You can ask whatever you want about the NBC interview. I will answer," he said.

"I said in the interview that I will not train at 60 - but guys I am 45. I’m not going to retire in two or three years.

"I love my job, I'm in a perfect place to do my job, especially here in England.

"I am not going to train for 60 years, I want to do something else with my life. I started playing young and I want to do something else... But now, I am not thinking about retiring, no."

Guardiola added: "Maybe it was inappropriate to say I am starting to say goodbye."

The City manager also offered some explanation for his tetchy temperament after the Burnley game, admitting he is at times 'too demanding'.

"We won 65 minutes 10 against 11. I was so happy about our victory. It was an important victory," he stated.

"If we dropped points it would have been so difficult.

"Sometimes I am so demanding and they showed me how good they are - how special they are. I’m so glad and so happy."