'I cannot be successful this season,' says Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has admitted that he cannot be successful with Manchester City this season, such was the high expectation that surrounded him on his arrival to the English Premier League.

The Catalan replaced Manuel Pellegrini as manager at the Etihad last summer, with numerous pundits tipping the former Barcelona boss, a two-time Champions League winner, for immediate success in England.

City started their season in stellar fashion, winning their first 10 games, but inconsistency and injury has since hindered the side’s pursuit of silverware.

The Manchester club now find themselves 11 points off league leaders Chelsea and out of Europe following defeat by Monaco in the last-16 of the Champions League.

The FA Cup represents the last chance for Guardiola and his men to get their hands on a trophy this season.

Speaking ahead of his side’s eagerly-anticipated clash with Chelsea on Wednesday night, Guardiola argued that his first season in charge will now be perceived as a failure in light of the high expectations initially cast over him.

"In my case I had to win the treble and change English football,” he said on Tuesday.

“Expectations were quite high, that's why I'm going to fall short definitely, I cannot have success this season.

1/17 Sergio Aguero The scorer of arguably the most important goal in the club’s history, its third highest-scoring player of all-time and arguably still Guardiola’s best striker, and yet he could leave this summer. That Aguero’s long-term future is in doubt is a sign of how far Guardiola is prepared to go to rebuild his ageing squad.

2/17 Yaya Toure Toure’s departure would be less controversial than Aguero’s, what with his contract up at the end of the season, but it would still mark the end of an era at the Etihad. The Ivorian may have made his way out of exile earlier this season, but several poor performances against fellow top six sides have suggested that he lacks what Guardiola is looking for from a central midfielder.

3/17 Vincent Kompany The third member of City’s established ‘spine’ who looks to be on the way out. The truth is, with an injury record like the Belgian’s, any player would struggle to justify being kept on the books. Kompany does, however, have several things in his favour. His popularity at the club, not to mention among the supporters, cannot be easily dismissed and his contract will only expire in 2019.

4/17 Joe Hart Hart’s goose was cooked last summer and chances of return to City’s first team are remote, especially after an indifferent loan spell in Torino. There will, no doubt, be plenty of interest in his services from other Premier League clubs, but offers may only come from further down the table.

5/17 Pablo Zabaleta A terrific servant since arriving in 2008, Zabaleta is one of several ageing City full-backs whose contracts expire this summer. The Argentinian has the closer connection with the fans than any of the others, but that may count for little in Guardiola’s final analysis.

6/17 Gael Clichy The second of three experienced full backs for whom time is running out. Again, a new deal has not been mooted and a departure is likely, bringing Clichy’s six-year stay to an end. Clichy does, however, have the advantage of having played more than both Zabaleta and Sagna this season, making 30 appearances for Guardiola’s side in total.

7/17 Bacary Sagna Completing the full-back set is Sagna, who at 34-years-old is the eldest of the trio. In November, the Frenchman revealed that City were yet to open negotiations over a new deal and reports suggest little has changed since.

8/17 Kelechi Iheanacho Having started the season with hopes of pushing Aguero for a regular starting place, Iheanacho has arguably suffered most from Gabriel Jesus’ arrival. If Aguero stays, it leaves the Nigerian youngster well down the pecking order and potentially looking for first-team opportunities elsewhere.

9/17 Willy Caballero Caballero’s chances of a contract extension have been boosted since he was promoted to starting status following Claudio Bravo’s struggles. Even so, the former Malaga stopper will need to put in composed performances from now until the end of the campaign to fully win Guardiola over and earn an extended stay.

10/17 Jesus Navas A frustrating player at the best of times, this summer may finally see time called on Navas’ underwhelming Etihad career. The winger’s contract expires this summer and City have shown little intention of renewing terms. A return to Sevilla could be on the cards for the once-notoriously homesick Spaniard.

11/17 Fabian Delph Another player whose season has been disrupted by injury, Delph faces an uncertain future as the season draws to a close. West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United have been linked with the England international, who may ultimately find himself crowded out by City’s other midfield options.

12/17 Fernando Only five Premier League starts for the Brazilian this season suggests he does not figure in Guardiola’s long-term thinking, at least not as regular. Like Delph, it is difficult to see where he slots in, especially if City enter the market for midfield options this summer.

13/17 Eliaquim Mangala Only five Premier League starts for the Brazilian this season suggests he does not figure in Guardiola’s long-term thinking, at least not as regular. Like Delph, it is difficult to see where he slots in, especially if City enter the market for midfield options this summer.

14/17 Samir Nasri Impressive displays on loan at Sevilla, despite being pock-marked by the ‘Drip Doctors’ scandal and a sending off against Leicester, could earn Nasri a respectable move come June. The Frenchman has sold his home in Cheshire as he prepares to permanently sever his City ties.

15/17 Wilfried Bony Bony was sent out on loan to Stoke City last summer but his struggle for minutes in Staffordshire led to him openly questioning Mark Hughes’ methods. The Ivorian will have to begin the search for another new club upon his return to City in the summer.

16/17 Jason Denayer Still yet to make a senior appearance for City, Denayer has spent the season on loan at Premier League strugglers Sunderland, and done so without distinction. Another loan, or perhaps a permanent transfer, look likely as the defender remains tied to his parent club until 2020.

17/17 Tosin Adarabioyo At the start of the season, Adarabioyo was one of several youngsters who seemed to have an outside chance of breaking out from City’s impressive academy and into the first team. The local lad’s contract expires in the summer and talks regarding new terms have stalled, while Celtic and Everton have both been linked.

"In Barcelona we won the three titles in a row, we played all the competitions, we played the Champions League every three days and we were able to play almost immediately. Sometimes you need more time.

"In spite of that [City’s inconsistent results] I think a lot of games we've played a lot of good football. I didn't expect that high level. But then also we were not solid. When they arrive 'wow they are going to create chances and score goals' and that does not help mentally or the confidence.”

Guardiola's City take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night and will be hoping to inflict further damage to their title campaign after Antonio Conte’s men were beaten by Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Guardiola was full of praise for Conte and his Blues ( Getty )

Chelsea slumped to their first defeat in 12 games as they struggled in vain to overturn the Eagles’ 2-1 lead.

Despite such setback, Guardiola believes City’s opponents won’t let Saturday’s defeat affect them heading into Wednesday’s showdown.

When asked if he thought Chelsea’s confidence would be damaged, the Catalan replied: “I don’t think so. They will be more focussed.

“When you win 10, 11 or 12 games in a row, the danger is to be relaxed. You are winning and have a points advantage. But when you lose a game, after that the warnings are there.”

Guardiola was also full of praise for the calibre of Chelsea’s forward game and their positional intelligence.

Guardiola has struggled to live up to the hype this season ( Getty )

“Chelsea are good at set pieces and in the positional game, they are one of the best teams when it comes to using the third man and to set the ball in attack and runs in behind.

“David Luiz, [Gary] Cahill and [Cesar] Azpilicueta have the ability to play direct to [Eden] Hazard, Willian, Diego Costa and with Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso too, they are so dynamic so they use the counter attack, they are good at the positional game, they use all the aspects of the game.

“That is why they are one of the best teams in Europe by far and of course the counter attack with Hazard and Pedro and Willian, they are so, so fast, they run with the ball and they are so, so clever with the pass.”