Pep Guardiola insists he is a better manager now despite failing to win a trophy in his first season at Manchester City.

Defeat to Arsenal at the weekend in the second FA Cup semi-final means the Spaniard's first campaign in English football will end without any silverware.

Guardiola has enjoyed a glittering career thus far earning 21 honours across spells in both Spain and Germany and rejects talk that his reputation has been tarnished by his first year in Manchester.

1/11 Goalkeeper: David de Gea City’s goalkeepers have been an Achilles' heel for Pep Guardiola in his first season in English football. Claudio Bravo has failed to live up to expectations and has had to settle for a rotation policy with Willy Caballero. De Gea, on the other hand, has had another impressive season for United and was recognised by the PFA in their team of the year. Getty Images

2/11 Right-back: Antonio Valencia The evergreen Valencia deserves the gong for best right-back in Manchester after another consistent campaign. The 31-year-old has been ever-present for United and has been effective as an attacking, as well as defensive, outlet, contributing three assists in the Premier League. City’s ageing duo of Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta have failed to hit form this season. Man Utd via Getty Images

3/11 Centre-back: Eric Bailly United have only lost three games in the league this season, conceding 24 goals in the process – the second least in the division. Summer signing Bailly can take a lot of the credit after an impressive debut season. The Ivorian has kept nine clean sheets in 20 league appearances this term. Man Utd via Getty Images

4/11 Centre-back: Vincent Kompany Despite having only made five league appearances in another injury ravaged campaign, the City captain’s experience earns him the second spot in the centre of defence. He is more reliable than the erratic Nicolas Otamendi and the youthful John Stones, and with Chris Smalling touch-and-go to be fit for Thursday, Kompany is the best fit. AFP/Getty Images

5/11 Left-back: Luke Shaw Both Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola inherited full-backs in the twilight of their careers. Shaw, only 21, takes the left-back spot, despite enduring a difficult relationship with Mourinho, because he represents the best attacking outlet. He has found his way back into the starting XI in recent weeks looks now to be part of Jose’s plans. Getty Images

6/11 Midfield: Michael Carrick Perennially under-appreciated by England managers, Carrick continues to offer assurance and accuracy in the centre of United’s midfield. Often the conduit between attack and defence, the 35-year-old – celebrating his 11th year at the club – is a safe pair of hands for Mourinho and ideal support for his flair players in more advanced positions. Getty Images

7/11 Midfield: Fernandinho The box-to-box Brazilian has been a mainstay in Guardiola’s midfield this season, making 26 appearances in the league. Fernandinho’s break up play and ball retention earns him a place in the combined XI ahead of Paul Pogba who has delivered some great moments but failed to deliver on a consistent basis. Getty Images,

8/11 Right wing: Kevin De Bruyne De Bruyne has provided 13 assists this season – more than any other player in the league. The Belgian has made 30 appearances in the league this season and has proved his quality in the Champions League, with a scintillating display against Barcelona at the Etihad in November. Getty Images

9/11 Attacking midfield: Henrikh Mkhitaryan A toss-up between Mkhitaryan and David Silva. The former Bundesliga Player of the Year shades it because he can also play as a support striker, capable of playing on the shoulder of the last defender as well as threading the ball through to a number nine. Mkhitaryan has scored four goals in the league this season, most memorable being his scorpion-kick against Sunderland. Getty Images

10/11 Left wing: Leroy Sane Big-money signing Sane must be one of the first names on Guardiola’s team sheet after running into a purple patch of form in recent months. The strong-running German has scored nine goals in his debut season and has offered a welcome injection of pace in the absence of fellow new-boy Gabriel Jesus who picked up an injury in February. Getty Images

11/11 Attack: Sergio Aguero Despite being replaced by Gabriel Jesus in the New Year, Aguero remains the most gifted forward player in the Premier League. The former Golden Boot winner has scored 17 league goals this season and proved his quality once again in the FA Cup on Sunday with a deft chip over Petr Čech. AFP/Getty Images

"I am not a worse manager because I didn't win the title," he told Sky Sports ahead of the derby with Manhcester United this evening.

"I feel as though I'm a better manager than before because I learned a lot and am more experienced. I've learned to handle situations better than before.

"Normally when something happens for the first time you know why it is the first time, so for it to happen after nine years is amazing. That is what I learned from that - I tried but I was not able.

"In Spain there are fantastic teams that are not going to win anything this year but that is going to happen across Europe.

"I am expecting to have a long career as a manager and it will happen again one year. I am not at a club who have won a lot of titles like Barcelona, Bayern, Madrid, Inter, Juventus or AC Milan.

"So that's why you have to discover something new and you have to be better and better to win that amount of titles like United, Chelsea and Liverpool - clubs with more history than Manchester City.

"That is why I decided to come here, it's been a big lesson for me. That's why I think about what we have not done well and take the right decision to make a better next season."