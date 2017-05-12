Pep Guardiola has hit back at Gary Neville’s claims that his style will never succeed at Manchester City and insists he will not adopt Chelsea’s tactics of increased physicality to win games.

City have back-to-back home games this week, firstly with Leicester City on Saturday before West Brom visit the Etihad on Tuesday night, with Guardiola knowing two wins will all but guarantee them Champions League football.

However, Neville, speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, suggested that while City are odds on for the top four, they will struggle to ever top the Premier League with the lack of strong, powerful, stocky players in the middle of the park.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace player ratings







23 show all Manchester City vs Crystal Palace player ratings











































1/23 How did the players perform? We run the rule over the two teams at the Etihad Stadium Getty Images

2/23 Willy Caballero – 6 out of 10 The keeper only had one real test today and this came in the form of a header from Benteke. He managed to parry the attempt out and keep the scores level. AFP/Getty Images

3/23 Fernandinho – 6 out of 10 The defender was pushing up the pitch well, but at times he needed to track back quicker as he was leaving his side vulnerable at the back. Getty Images

4/23 Vincent Kompany – 7 out of 10 Any striker in the world would be pleased with the goal that Kompany scored – it was terrific. Aside from this, he defended well and made moves from the back. AFP/Getty Images

5/23 Nicolas Otamendi – 7 out of 10 He scored City’s fifth to cap off a tremendous performance. Defensively it was a relatively straight forward day, but he did his job and protected Caballero throughout. AFP/Getty Images

6/23 Gael Clichy – 6 out of 10 Held his position well at the back and was using the width of the ball well with his clearances. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Yaya Toure – 7 out of 10 He patrolled the middle of the park and was the engine of the City side. His passing was remarkable and he appeared to have no end of energy. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Leroy Sane – 8 out of 10 As always, the 21-year-old was brimming with confidence and he caused endless problems for the Palace defence. It is a shock that he is not on the scoresheet, but he had several attempts denied by Hennessey. Getty Images

9/23 Kevin De Bruyne – 9 out of 10 He scored the third, assisted the second and made a nuisance of himself throughout. He was energetic, disciplined and he was pinging passes around the pitch all day. Getty Images

10/23 David Silva – 9 out of 10 He opened the scoring for City in under two minutes, which set the side up for success. Following that, it was a simply sensational display. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Raheem Sterling – 8 out of 10 He scored City’s fourth and assisted the opener. Overall, it was an impressive display from the 22-year-old. Getty Images

12/23 Gabriel Jesus – 8 out of 10 The youngsters work off the ball stood out today – it was opening up the game, creating the space and allowing his side to play the way that they want to. Top stuff. AFP/Getty Images

13/23 Wayne Hennessey – 5 out of 10 The keeper made a handful of remarkable saves, but he conceded five, which is a bad day at the office for any goalkeeper. Getty Images

14/23 Joel Ward – 5 out of 10 Ward was made to look inadequate today against an attacking force of such ability. His lack of pace proved problematic for Palace. Getty Images

15/23 Martin Kelly – 6 out of 10 Kelly did well in terms of his defensive duties, but his weak header put Silva’s opportunity on a plate for the opener. AFP/Getty Images

16/23 Jeff Schlupp – 5 out of 10 His rapid pace saved Palace at times, but he needs to put a lid on his temper and work on his positioning. Getty Images

17/23 Patrick Van Aanholt – 5 out of 10 The ideas were all there for Aanholt, but none of it appeared to go to plan. His clearances were intercepted, he was always shut down in possession and his tackles were reckless. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 James McArthur – 3 out of 10 Saw little of the ball and when he did, he was careless and clumsy. AFP/Getty Images

19/23 Luka Milivojevic – 6 out of 10 The midfielder proved valuable defensively for the visitors today, as he made a number of key tackles and interceptions. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Jason Puncheon – 5 out of 10 It was a mediocre display from Puncheon, where he looked lost at times. He did not see enough of possession, which meant he had no real impact on the game. AFP/Getty Images

21/23 Wilfried Zaha – 6 out of 10 His confidence in possession was encouraging for Allardyce’s men, but his lack of service did not allow him to show his true potential. Getty Images

22/23 Christian Benteke – 6 out of 10 His headed attempt in the first half was certainly Palace’s best chance of the game, but he failed to put it past Caballero. AFP/Getty Images

23/23 Andros Townsend – 5 out of 10 His loose marking on Sterling allowed the City winger to assist City’s opener. Aside from that, the 25-year-old did not do a lot. Getty Images

The former Manchester United defender said: “Every single team that’s won the league, barring none, has had power and strength at the heart of them - that spine.

“Even the City teams who’ve won it over the last five six years. You think of Kompany, Lescott in that first season. Yaya Toure, De Jong, Barry, Aguero - stocky strong, he can get through things - obviously has had injuries.

“I just wonder whether they can play that way. That’s the fascinating thing over the next 12 months. Can you play that way, with those players and win this league? That will be the real test.”

Guardiola rejected the notion that his style and tactics couldn’t win the Premier League though, pointing out that Neville had never played aboard – although he did have an unsuccessful spell in charge of Valencia.

And despite conceding that the Premier League is more physical than Spain or Germany, he insisted that is only true because the referees let more go and he will continue to play the way he wants to play.

“Gary Neville played in England, he didn’t play in another country so he can’t compare,” Guardiola retorted. “He was a manager in another country, but not as a player.”

“I think it’s physical because of the way the referees conduct the games, you have to be more physical. But I am not talking about for example in Germany the people are not physical, or another country – I can imagine going to San Sebastian or Bilbao or Atletico Madrid – I am not saying they are not physical. It’s quite similar. They play more often here and contact is more allowed. That is the only difference I have found.

“The game is 11 v 11, football is one ball and what quality you have, the more mentally strong you are, the [better] chance you have to win the games. My advice has to be play it in other countries to know that and he was lucky to play in Manchester United and win a lot of titles.

“The problem in that is the only power I have is that the teams will play the way I want to play. I would like to be physical strong teams and fast and good headers but since the first time I arrived here, the team is going to play the way I want to play.”