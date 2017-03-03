A visibly irritated Pep Guardiola refused to answer questions on Sergio Aguero during his pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester City’s trip to Sunderland.

The City manager gave short shrift to a reporter when asked to comment on Aguero’s long-term future, which has come into doubt following the emergence of Gabriel Jesus.

After scoring twice in Wednesday’s 5-1 victory over Huddersfield Town in an FA Cup fifth round replay, Aguero revealed he wishes to hold talks with the club at the end of the season.

However, Guardiola only reiterated his usual response to questions on Aguero by insisting that both he and the Argentinian are “so happy”.

“I spoke 10 times about that. 10 times,” he said. “You know my opinion. I cannot answer every single press conference about Sergio Aguero. He is so happy, I am so happy. We are happy. 10 times I answer. No more please.”

Guardiola’s mood lightened when the line of questioning to Sunday’s meeting with basement club Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, which will be a reverse of his first Premier League fixture in charge.



Following that opening day victory Guardiola saw his side win their next five in the league, only for their early lead at the top of the table to be cut down by Chelsea.

City are now 11 points behind Antonio Conte’s juggernaut but wins over Sunderland and then Stoke City at the Etihad on Wednesday could cut down that to as little as five, provided the leaders lose at West Ham United on Monday night.

“We are in a good moment now but we have to repeat every single game, again and again. We are far away from the first game in the Premier League. New game. Tottenham and Liverpool were not able to win in Sunderland,” Guardiola said.

“After 7 months together, you make things, that’s normal. We try to improve on our mistakes, we see the opponents and how good they are, what we can do to get better.

“I know the players better than the Sunderland game, they know me better,” he added.