Sergio Aguero suggests he could leave Manchester City at the end of the season

Sergio Aguero responded to Gabriel Jesus’s spectacular arrival that has seen him dropped to the bench by insisting he wants to stay at Manchester City next season. However, the 28-year-old acknowledged that it would the club not him that would decide his future.

Pep Guardiola’s decision to play Jesus almost immediately after his arrival from Palmeiras in January has borne instant results, with Wednesday’s 4-0 win over West Ham followed up by this afternoon’s narrow 2-1 victory over Swansea. Jesus scored three times in those two games and it was his stoppage-time winner that ensured Manchester City moved up to third in the Premier League.

However, Aguero who has been City’s leading striker since his arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2011, has been the principal casualty and speculation has mounted that he may be tempted by a move to Chelsea should Diego Costa leave for the Chinese Super League.

However, speaking after the win over Swansea in which he appeared for just the final seven minutes, Aguero said: “I want to stay for next season but we will have to see what the club wants.” He added: “I am fine. It is normal. Sometimes this happens and when you are on the bench you have to wait for your opportunity. I have three months to do my best and try to help the team. We will see what happens with my future.

“I am not thinking about leaving. I have to help the team as much as I can in these three months. Afterwards, we will see what the club wants to do with me.”

Aguero confirmed he had had a meeting with his manager, Pep Guardiola, but insisted that: “It was things to do with the club, nothing strange. They were private things that have to stay inside those walls. My contract is up in three years and that’s why I say I am happy at the club. In these last three months that are left, I have to help the club and, as I say, the club will decide if I have a place here or not.”

Manchester City 2 Swansea 1 player ratings







1/22 Willy Caballero – 5 out of 10 Had very little to do for the majority. Arguably could have done more to deny Sigurdsson’s equaliser.

2/22 Fernandinho – 6 out of 10 Made a number of crucial interceptions and blocks to deflate Swansea moves.

3/22 John Stones – 6 out of 10 A textbook performance – solid at the back and held the line well.

4/22 Aleksandar Kolarov – 6 out of 10 His decision making was faultless and he looked confident in possession.

5/22 Gael Clichy – 5 out of 10 Should have done more to deny Narsingh in the build-up to Swansea’s equaliser.

6/22 Kevin De Bruyne – 6 out of 10 A disciplined display – was a key element to almost every City move.

7/22 Yaya Toure - 6 out of 10 Had one tremendous free kick denied by the woodwork. Faultless work rate.

8/22 David Silva – 7 out of 10 Assisted Jesus’s goals and continued to begin City moves throughout. Solid performance.

9/22 Raheem Sterling - 6 out of 10 Crossed the ball well and ran up and down the flanks relentlessly. Booked unworthily for diving.

10/22 Gabriel Jesus – 10 out of 10 Two goals to win his side the three points and all around terrific display. His movement off the ball is phenomenal, he’s quick and reads the game very well.

11/22 Leroy Sane – 7 out of 10 Continued to pump balls into the path of Jesus and made a nuisance of himself throughout.

12/22 Lukasz Fabianski – 6 out of 10 Made a handful of important saves but beaten twice by Jesus.

13/22 Kyle Naughton – 5 out of 10 Was a victim of City’s speedy strikeforce – looked lost at times.

14/22 Federico Fernandez – 5 out of 10 Was beaten by Silva for the first goal. Made a number of unnecessary fouls.

15/22 Alfie Mawson – 7 out of 10 Swansea’s best defender, made a number of crucial tackles and clearances to deny City going forward.

16/22 Martin Olsson – 6 out of 10 Looked confident on the ball and caused City a problem when he ran at them with the ball.

17/22 Leroy Fer – 6 out of 10 Broke a down a number of City attacks and won a majority of the headers.

18/22 Jack Cork – 5 out of 10 Struggled to keep up with the pace of City going forward – outclassed at times.

19/22 Tom Carroll – 5 out of 10 Gave possession away cheaply and against a club of such ability, that’s dangerous.

20/22 Wayne Routledge – 5 out of 10 Failed to make a real impact on the game, but showed glimpses of brilliance when in possession.

21/22 Fernando Llorente – 5 out of 10 Saw very little of the ball, but that was due to a lack of service. Was also unnecessarily clumsy in challenges.

22/22 Gylfi Sigurdsson – 8 out of 10 Hunted possession relentlessly, rattled the woodwork with a free kick and scored the equaliser. Top display.

​Guardiola said he understood why Aguero would not have been happy at being left out but he insisted that both he and Gabriel Jesus could play in the same side and with Manchester City still involved in the Champions League, the FA Cup and the league, there would opportunities for the Argentine.

“It must not be easy for him, I understand that,” he said. “But Sergio remains one of the most important players in our squad. He knows what he has to do and he will be so important for us. He is going to play a lot of games with Gabriel and without Gabriel. Today I decided to play with Gabriel. Sergio’s reaction was perfect don’t worry about that. Of course he wants to play.”

Guardiola added that he was not surprised with the instant impact Jesus has had since his arrival in Manchester from Sao Paulo where he had won the championship with Palmeiras. “We are delighted because most of the big, important clubs in Europe wanted him and he decided to come here,” he said. “We expect the best because he is a striker for Brazil and it is not easy to play for the Brazil national team. Suddenly, you arrive and you have to play immediately. He had eight minutes against Tottenham and you think: ‘Wow’. He is hungry, he has desire and he shows so many good things.

“When he arrived after the end of the season when he was a champions with Palmeiras we spoke about tiredness. He has not had a break in the last two to three years. I told him to take his time and come back when he was ready but he is 19 years old, he is Brazilian, he is physically strong and he needs few training sessions to be ready. We have to protect him but everybody is surprised by his level.”​​