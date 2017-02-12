Sergio Aguero could still leave Manchester City this summer, suggests Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has indicated that Sergio Aguero could yet leave Manchester City this summer, despite declaring that he wants to keep the forward.

The Argentina international’s future at the Etihad Stadium has become increasingly uncertain of late, as a result of his struggles to adapt to manager Guardiola’s high pressing system and the impressive form of new signing Gabriel Jesus.

Aguero, who has a contract until 2020, has been restricted to brief substitute appearances in each of City’s last two matches, with Jesus starting in his place as part of a front three, alongside Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling.

The Brazil striker, signed from Palmeiras for £27m in January, appears better suited to the Guardiola style and has scored three times in his first two Premier League starts, including both goals in a 2-1 victory over Swansea eight days ago.

It leaves Aguero facing the prospect of being on the bench again as City travel to Bournemouth in the Premier League tonight.

The forward has endured an up and down campaign, despite being City’s top scorer with 18 goals in all competitions.

He missed no fewer than four penalties in the first two months of the season, was forced to sit out seven games through suspension and has lost his place in Argentina’s starting line-up.

Guardiola has made clear that the 28-year-old is part of his plans, but is not sure if he can give Aguero enough games to stop him leaving at the end of the season.

The City manager said: “At the end of the season, I don’t know. I know how difficult it is to find top goalscorers. The guy in the centre of the goal is one of them.

“I would like him to stay but I don’t know what is going to happen. Even in my career [as a player and manager], I didn’t know what would happen [with me] at the end of the season.”

Guardiola has retained the forward line of Jesus, Sane and Sterling since playing all three together in the 3-0 FA Cup fourth-round victory at Crystal Palace on January 28, a match Aguero missed because of a minor injury.

However, the manager is satisfied that the Argentina international is doing his best to fit in with his style.

He said: “I was clear every time we spoke with Sergio from the beginning. I know his strengths. I know he’s trying.

Sergio Aguero was named among the substitutes again for Manchester City's win over Swansea last week ( Getty )

“I know how much he fought against Tottenham and how many chances he had. But at Palace I saw three guys in front with a high intensity and said: ‘Wow, I like what they do.’

“In the last game, it gave them continuity. My advice to the guys is: Keep going – show me again how good you are.”

Aguero, signed from Atletico Madrid for £38m in 2011, said after last weekend’s win over Swansea that he was not sure if City wanted him to stay beyond the end of the season.

City moved quickly to make clear that they wanted to keep him – and manager Guardiola has backed that up.

He added: “Sergio knows the intention of his manager and the club. I don’t want to sell him, I want him to stay here for a long time until he decides.”