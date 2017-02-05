  1. Sport
Manchester City vs Swansea player ratings: Gabriel Jesus puts in a faultless display on first Etihad start

Take a look at our gallery below to see how we rated the players in City's late win

Manchester City 2 Swansea 1 player ratings

  • 1/22 Willy Caballero – 5 out of 10

    Had very little to do for the majority. Arguably could have done more to deny Sigurdsson’s equaliser.

  • 2/22 Fernandinho – 6 out of 10

    Made a number of crucial interceptions and blocks to deflate Swansea moves.

  • 3/22 John Stones – 6 out of 10

    A textbook performance – solid at the back and held the line well.

  • 4/22 Aleksandar Kolarov – 6 out of 10

    His decision making was faultless and he looked confident in possession.

  • 5/22 Gael Clichy – 5 out of 10

    Should have done more to deny Narsingh in the build-up to Swansea’s equaliser.

  • 6/22 Kevin De Bruyne – 6 out of 10

    A disciplined display – was a key element to almost every City move.

  • 7/22 Yaya Toure - 6 out of 10

    Had one tremendous free kick denied by the woodwork. Faultless work rate.

  • 8/22 David Silva – 7 out of 10

    Assisted Jesus’s goals and continued to begin City moves throughout. Solid performance.

  • 9/22 Raheem Sterling - 6 out of 10

    Crossed the ball well and ran up and down the flanks relentlessly. Booked unworthily for diving.

  • 10/22 Gabriel Jesus – 10 out of 10

    Two goals to win his side the three points and all around terrific display. His movement off the ball is phenomenal, he’s quick and reads the game very well.

  • 11/22 Leroy Sane – 7 out of 10

    Continued to pump balls into the path of Jesus and made a nuisance of himself throughout.

  • 12/22 Lukasz Fabianski – 6 out of 10

    Made a handful of important saves but beaten twice by Jesus.

  • 13/22 Kyle Naughton – 5 out of 10

    Was a victim of City’s speedy strikeforce – looked lost at times.

  • 14/22 Federico Fernandez – 5 out of 10

    Was beaten by Silva for the first goal. Made a number of unnecessary fouls.

  • 15/22 Alfie Mawson – 7 out of 10

    Swansea’s best defender, made a number of crucial tackles and clearances to deny City going forward.

  • 16/22 Martin Olsson – 6 out of 10

    Looked confident on the ball and caused City a problem when he ran at them with the ball.

  • 17/22 Leroy Fer – 6 out of 10

    Broke a down a number of City attacks and won a majority of the headers.

  • 18/22 Jack Cork – 5 out of 10

    Struggled to keep up with the pace of City going forward – outclassed at times.

  • 19/22 Tom Carroll – 5 out of 10

    Gave possession away cheaply and against a club of such ability, that’s dangerous.

  • 20/22 Wayne Routledge – 5 out of 10

    Failed to make a real impact on the game, but showed glimpses of brilliance when in possession.

  • 21/22 Fernando Llorente – 5 out of 10

    Saw very little of the ball, but that was due to a lack of service. Was also unnecessarily clumsy in challenges.

  • 22/22 Gylfi Sigurdsson – 8 out of 10

    Hunted possession relentlessly, rattled the woodwork with a free kick and scored the equaliser. Top display.

New star Gabriel Jesus tapped in an injury-time winner as Manchester City snatched a 2-1 victory over plucky Swansea in the Premier League.

City had looked like they would have to settle for a point after the relegation-threatened Swans recovered from a first-half battering at the Etihad Stadium to equalise through Gylfi Sigurdsson on 81 minutes.

But Pep Guardiola's men stepped up the pressure in the latter stages and Jesus, who had opened the scoring after 11 minutes, claimed his second of the game after Lukasz Fabianski saved his header.

  • Read more

Jesus saves City at the death to sink spirited Swans

The result lifted City to third in the table and enabled them to breathe a sigh of relief after a performance of near complete dominance before the break.

How did we rate the players?

Additional reporting by PA

