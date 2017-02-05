New star Gabriel Jesus tapped in an injury-time winner as Manchester City snatched a 2-1 victory over plucky Swansea in the Premier League.

City had looked like they would have to settle for a point after the relegation-threatened Swans recovered from a first-half battering at the Etihad Stadium to equalise through Gylfi Sigurdsson on 81 minutes.

But Pep Guardiola's men stepped up the pressure in the latter stages and Jesus, who had opened the scoring after 11 minutes, claimed his second of the game after Lukasz Fabianski saved his header.

The result lifted City to third in the table and enabled them to breathe a sigh of relief after a performance of near complete dominance before the break.

Additional reporting by PA