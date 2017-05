Manchester City have been handed a part-suspended two-year ban on signing academy players from English clubs and fined £300,000.

The ban will run until 30 June 2018, at which point it will be suspended for a further three years.

City's punishment is the same length as one imposed on Liverpool last month after the Merseyside club was found to have 'tapped up' a schoolboy footballer playing for Stoke City.

More to follow...