Pep Guardiola has revealed that he'd love to sign more English players but their sky-high prices makes him wary of doing so.

The Manchester City boss spent big last summer including a £47million outlay on England defender John Stones and is widely expected to splash the cash again at the end of this season as he looks to assemble a squad capable of competing both at home and abroad.

But when asked about what his specific transfer plans Guardiola hinted he may be forced to look further afield for new recruits.

Manchester City 2 Swansea 1 player ratings







22 show all Manchester City 2 Swansea 1 player ratings









































1/22 Willy Caballero – 5 out of 10 Had very little to do for the majority. Arguably could have done more to deny Sigurdsson’s equaliser.

2/22 Fernandinho – 6 out of 10 Made a number of crucial interceptions and blocks to deflate Swansea moves.

3/22 John Stones – 6 out of 10 A textbook performance – solid at the back and held the line well.

4/22 Aleksandar Kolarov – 6 out of 10 His decision making was faultless and he looked confident in possession.

5/22 Gael Clichy – 5 out of 10 Should have done more to deny Narsingh in the build-up to Swansea’s equaliser.

6/22 Kevin De Bruyne – 6 out of 10 A disciplined display – was a key element to almost every City move.

7/22 Yaya Toure - 6 out of 10 Had one tremendous free kick denied by the woodwork. Faultless work rate.

8/22 David Silva – 7 out of 10 Assisted Jesus’s goals and continued to begin City moves throughout. Solid performance.

9/22 Raheem Sterling - 6 out of 10 Crossed the ball well and ran up and down the flanks relentlessly. Booked unworthily for diving.

10/22 Gabriel Jesus – 10 out of 10 Two goals to win his side the three points and all around terrific display. His movement off the ball is phenomenal, he’s quick and reads the game very well.

11/22 Leroy Sane – 7 out of 10 Continued to pump balls into the path of Jesus and made a nuisance of himself throughout.

12/22 Lukasz Fabianski – 6 out of 10 Made a handful of important saves but beaten twice by Jesus.

13/22 Kyle Naughton – 5 out of 10 Was a victim of City’s speedy strikeforce – looked lost at times.

14/22 Federico Fernandez – 5 out of 10 Was beaten by Silva for the first goal. Made a number of unnecessary fouls.

15/22 Alfie Mawson – 7 out of 10 Swansea’s best defender, made a number of crucial tackles and clearances to deny City going forward.

16/22 Martin Olsson – 6 out of 10 Looked confident on the ball and caused City a problem when he ran at them with the ball.

17/22 Leroy Fer – 6 out of 10 Broke a down a number of City attacks and won a majority of the headers.

18/22 Jack Cork – 5 out of 10 Struggled to keep up with the pace of City going forward – outclassed at times.

19/22 Tom Carroll – 5 out of 10 Gave possession away cheaply and against a club of such ability, that’s dangerous.

20/22 Wayne Routledge – 5 out of 10 Failed to make a real impact on the game, but showed glimpses of brilliance when in possession.

21/22 Fernando Llorente – 5 out of 10 Saw very little of the ball, but that was due to a lack of service. Was also unnecessarily clumsy in challenges.

22/22 Gylfi Sigurdsson – 8 out of 10 Hunted possession relentlessly, rattled the woodwork with a free kick and scored the equaliser. Top display.

"I would like to have English players but they are so expensive," he said at his weekly press conference ahead of the midweek clash with Stoke.

"They feel something special but sometimes it’s not possible

"The market is the market and that’s why the club is working for a long period on the academy."

Guardiola also revealed that Vincent Kompany is back in training after over three months out through injury.

The City skipper has been out of action since November with a knee injury but despite nearing a return to fitness the Belgian won't be risked against Stoke on Wednesday evening.

“No [new injuries],” he added. “[Some] people tired, the rest are okay.

“Vincent has started training regularly. He made a training session yesterday with the group that didn’t play [at Sunderland] and today he trained."