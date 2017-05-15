Pep Guardiola has revealed that John Stones is set to return for Manchester City’s final two games of the season as he talked up the prospect of James Rodriguez swapping Real Madrid for the Premier League.

Stones has been out of action since the start of April with a muscle injury but could make his comeback against West Brom at the Etihad on Tuesday night.

“John has come back. Delph has injured his leg. I don't think he will play in either game,” Guardiola said.

Manchester City vs Leicester player ratings







22 show all Manchester City vs Leicester player ratings









































1/22 Willy Caballero - 6 Not much to do, perhaps his biggest contribution was a bit of time-wasting at the end as Man City resisted a late Leicester surge. Getty Images

2/22 Fernandinho - 6 Missed an early free header from a corner and very lucky to escape punishment for smashing Albrighton in the face with his forearm. Otherwise had little impact. Getty Images

3/22 Vincent Kompany - 6 Not overly tested in defence, picked up a yellow card for a cynical but necessary foul on Chilwell. Getty Images

4/22 Nicolas Otamendi - 5 Slipped for Okazaki goal and was occasionally a little suspect looking in defence. Lucky not to be caught out again. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Gael Clichy - 4 Hesitant in attack and suspect in defence, was fortunate the clear penalty he conceded wasn’t converted. Getty Images

6/22 Yaya Toure - 7 Man-of-the-match performance from the Ivorian. Kept the midfield ticking over with his passing and controlled the run of play from his deep-lying position in front of the City defence. AFP/Getty Images

7/22 Raheem Sterling - 7 A constant menace for City and enjoyed a lively tussle with Chilwell all afternoon. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 Kevin De Bruyne - 6 A fairly quiet game from the talented Belgian, outshone by his fellow forwards. Getty Images

9/22 David Silva - 7 Scored the opening goal and was a constant danger in the first half although was a little anonymous in the second. Getty Images

10/22 Leroy Sane - 7 Was a threat on the ball all game long and repeatedly got the better of Danny Simpson with his pace and quick feet. Getty

11/22 Gabriel Jesus - 7 Made no mistake from the spot and enjoyed another good display up front. Could have been a bit more clinical though. Getty Images

12/22 Kasper Schmeichel - 6 Couldn’t do much about either goal. Distribution was on point, did the basics well. Getty Images

13/22 Danny Simpson - 5 Fortunate not to be punished on the occasions when he lost his opposite man and was forced into a foul. Getty Images

14/22 Yohan Benalouane - 6 Terribly clumsy hack on Sane to give away penalty but made amends with a good block later on in the game. A mixed bag. Getty Images

15/22 Christian Fuchs - 7 Played out of position at centre back but actually looked quite good there and prevented a couple of City chances from going any further. AFP/Getty Images

16/22 Ben Chilwell - 7 Battled well with Sterling and was rarely caught out in defence and looked good going forward too. Getty Images

17/22 Riyad Mahrez - 6 Very quiet for a large part of the game, making his only real contribution as the last man in defence, then won a penalty but blew the chance from the spot in an unusual incident. Getty Images

18/22 Andy King - 5 Crunched Gabriel Jesus early on but didn’t have much other impact on the game and was subbed off injured with just over 20 minutes to go. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Wilfred Ndidi - 7 Involved quite a lot during the game. Made a series of crucial interceptions. Defensively solid. AFP/Getty Images

20/22 Marc Albrighton - 7 Provided the assist for Okazaki and could have equalised in the second half but scuffed a great chance. Also got a cheeky forearm to the face from Fernandinho just to liven up his afternoon. Getty Images

21/22 Shinji Okazaki - 7 Took his goal very well indeed and remained lively whenever he got a chance in attack, subbed with just over 15 minutes to go. Getty Images

22/22 Jamie Vardy - 5 Not given many chances but scuffed them when he did get a sight on goal. Industrious as ever, though. Getty Images

The game against the Baggies, the final home game of the season, will also be the final chance for City fans to say farewell to full-back Pablo Zabaleta, who will leave the club in the summer after nine years.

The Argentine has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups and Guardiola insisted that he would be remembered as one of City’s “most important” players.

“His impact here was amazing, he was one of the first players to come here, he has helped the club to where it is right now,” Guardiola added.

“Hopefully all the fans can come to support us -- we are playing for a lot of important things -- more than ever, and to express gratitude for one of the most important players in the history of Manchester City.”

With Zabaleta leaving, Guardiola is in the market for new full-backs this summer but also hinted that he could be interested in Real Madrid's Rodriguez, who seemingly waved goobye to the Bernabeu during Sunday’s win over Sevilla.

The Colombian has been linked with a move to Manchester United but Guardiola made no effort to hide his admiration for the playmaker.

When asked if Rodriguez could play in the Premier League, Guardiola said: “Yes. Absolutely. There is no doubt about his quality.”