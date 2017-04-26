Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has questioned the “cautious” mentality of modern footballers which he claims has led to defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones failing to play through pain for the club in Thursday night’s Manchester derby.

In his third veiled criticism of the England international pair in a week, Mourinho said that in “professional football at a high level” players were not willing to put their bodies on the line, leaving him to depend on 23-year-old Eric Bailly to play his 10th consecutive match in the injury depleted defence, against Manchester City.

Mourinho, who has publicly questioned his players throughout a season in which his side find themselves a point behind fourth placed City with six to play yet but a far harder run-in, said that the two defenders’ failure to heed his plea to be “brave” did not mean they would be out of the door at the end of the season.

1/11 Goalkeeper: David de Gea City’s goalkeepers have been an Achilles' heel for Pep Guardiola in his first season in English football. Claudio Bravo has failed to live up to expectations and has had to settle for a rotation policy with Willy Caballero. De Gea, on the other hand, has had another impressive season for United and was recognised by the PFA in their team of the year. Getty Images

2/11 Right-back: Antonio Valencia The evergreen Valencia deserves the gong for best right-back in Manchester after another consistent campaign. The 31-year-old has been ever-present for United and has been effective as an attacking, as well as defensive, outlet, contributing three assists in the Premier League. City’s ageing duo of Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta have failed to hit form this season. Man Utd via Getty Images

3/11 Centre-back: Eric Bailly United have only lost three games in the league this season, conceding 24 goals in the process – the second least in the division. Summer signing Bailly can take a lot of the credit after an impressive debut season. The Ivorian has kept nine clean sheets in 20 league appearances this term. Man Utd via Getty Images

4/11 Centre-back: Vincent Kompany Despite having only made five league appearances in another injury ravaged campaign, the City captain’s experience earns him the second spot in the centre of defence. He is more reliable than the erratic Nicolas Otamendi and the youthful John Stones, and with Chris Smalling touch-and-go to be fit for Thursday, Kompany is the best fit. AFP/Getty Images

5/11 Left-back: Luke Shaw Both Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola inherited full-backs in the twilight of their careers. Shaw, only 21, takes the left-back spot, despite enduring a difficult relationship with Mourinho, because he represents the best attacking outlet. He has found his way back into the starting XI in recent weeks looks now to be part of Jose’s plans. Getty Images

6/11 Midfield: Michael Carrick Perennially under-appreciated by England managers, Carrick continues to offer assurance and accuracy in the centre of United’s midfield. Often the conduit between attack and defence, the 35-year-old – celebrating his 11th year at the club – is a safe pair of hands for Mourinho and ideal support for his flair players in more advanced positions. Getty Images

7/11 Midfield: Fernandinho The box-to-box Brazilian has been a mainstay in Guardiola’s midfield this season, making 26 appearances in the league. Fernandinho’s break up play and ball retention earns him a place in the combined XI ahead of Paul Pogba who has delivered some great moments but failed to deliver on a consistent basis. Getty Images,

8/11 Right wing: Kevin De Bruyne De Bruyne has provided 13 assists this season – more than any other player in the league. The Belgian has made 30 appearances in the league this season and has proved his quality in the Champions League, with a scintillating display against Barcelona at the Etihad in November. Getty Images

9/11 Attacking midfield: Henrikh Mkhitaryan A toss-up between Mkhitaryan and David Silva. The former Bundesliga Player of the Year shades it because he can also play as a support striker, capable of playing on the shoulder of the last defender as well as threading the ball through to a number nine. Mkhitaryan has scored four goals in the league this season, most memorable being his scorpion-kick against Sunderland. Getty Images

10/11 Left wing: Leroy Sane Big-money signing Sane must be one of the first names on Guardiola’s team sheet after running into a purple patch of form in recent months. The strong-running German has scored nine goals in his debut season and has offered a welcome injection of pace in the absence of fellow new-boy Gabriel Jesus who picked up an injury in February. Getty Images

11/11 Attack: Sergio Aguero Despite being replaced by Gabriel Jesus in the New Year, Aguero remains the most gifted forward player in the Premier League. The former Golden Boot winner has scored 17 league goals this season and proved his quality once again in the FA Cup on Sunday with a deft chip over Petr Čech. AFP/Getty Images

“It’s not just about them,” he said. “It’s about the philosophy and mentality around them. It’s not just about them and you know we go with the players we have.” Asked to define the ‘philosophy’, he replied: “Cautious. Cautious. Cautious. Just a cautious approach. It’s a profile. It’s the philosophy of work. Just that.”

Both England internationals will be sceptical about Mourinho’s repeated criticism of them. Smalling, who has had a knee injury, only came out of protective knee brace last week and Jones is recovering from a broken toe sustained when Smalling tackled him during England training last month. Initially, Mourinho said he wanted them back by next month but on Sunday he said that the derby was the target.

Mourinho on Manchester United's injury crisis

The Portuguese admitted that Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s possible nine-month absence from football after knee ligament surgery will affect how United do business in the summer transfer market. But his more immediate challenge is what could ultimately prove to be a fourth-place knockout game at City’s Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

Mourinho said that finishing above City would mean “nothing” unless it also meant a Champions League place for United. “This is not about Pep, this is not about City, this is about objectives and fighting for objectives. We want to try to play Champions League.” Asked if he thought United would finish above City, he was uncertain. “I don’t know,” he said.

Pogba was ruled out of the derby after limped off against Burnley on the weekend ( Getty )

He indicated that he would be without Paul Pogba for the derby but would have Ander Herrera available. Pep Guardiola said that David Silva was a major doubt after the injury sustained in the FA Cup against Arsenal on Sunday and that Gabriel Jesus was not yet ready, though Sergio Aguero might be.

There was uncertainty from Mourinho about whether Ibrahimovic could recover from surgery to have a United future beyond his current 12-month, £250,000-a-week contract. “I don’t know,” he said. “I’m not interested in it. I don’t care about it. I just want the difficult surgery to go [well].

“I think the next step will always be something he really wants. In a period of doubts about his future, I always said he’s much more important than myself and what I want. It’s what he wants, I always want the players to be happy and choose their future and I think this is what is going to happen. But now, before such an important surgery, I think it’s a waste of time to speak about what next.”