Manchester City fans have been left angered after effectively being told by the club to subscribe to Manchester United’s in-house channel MUTV if they want to watch the derby in the United States.

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola lock horns in the early hours of Friday morning in Houston as City play the first game of their US tour while United look to make it three wins from three Stateside.

It will be the first opportunity City fans will get to see new signings Bernardo Silva, Kyle Walker and Ederson as Guardiola looks to mould his squad ahead of the new season.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

But to watch these City new boys, fans will have to sit through so very United-heavy coverage with the presenters likely to be fawning over the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof.

City posted a tweet on Wednesday providing options of where fans can watch the game based on which county they are watching from, but omitted to say where British fans could view the game.

How could Manchester City line up next season?







11 show all How could Manchester City line up next season?



















1/11 GK: Ederson Signed for a British record fee for a goalkeeper, the £34.9m 23-year-old will hope to provide an answer to City's problems between the posts.

2/11 RB: Kyle Walker Walker is high on City's list of transfer targets but Daniel Levy is living up to his reputation as a notoriously tough negotiator. Tottenham are 'sparring' with City over the fee in talks that could run and run. Getty

3/11 CB: Nicolas Otamendi Not everyone's idea of a solid presence at the back, but Guardiola has shown more faith in Otamendi than most. His place may be under threat if City bring in another centre-half, as expected.

4/11 CB: John Stones Another whose place could be under threat if City get their way in the transfer market, given several costly errors in his debut campaign at the Etihad, but Guardiola appears to have a lot of time for the developing centre-half.

5/11 LB: Benjamin Mendy Impressive in Monaco's run to the Champions League semi-finals, Mendy would be an excellent upgrade on City's left-back options from last term.

6/11 CM: Yaya Toure One of the last remaining stalwarts of 'City 1.0', if you like. Guardiola is likely to use him in front of the back four, but will have to compete with Fernandinho and a fit-again Ilkay Gundogan.

7/11 RW: Alexis Sanchez With his Arsenal contract entering its final year and speculation of an Emirates exit only intensifying, it seems as though Sanchez will be on the move. City are keen, but can they convince their friends in north London to sell to a Premier League rival?

8/11 CM: Bernardo Silva A £43.6m acquisition from Monaco, Silva will add a dash of intelligence and guile to City's star-studded frontline.

9/11 CM: Kevin de Bruyne On his day, arguably the best player in the country. Tailed off after an excellent start to last season and cannot afford to do the same this time around given the number of options at Guardiola's disposal.

10/11 LW: Leroy Sané After a sheltered start to life at City, Sané excelled in the second half of the season. Perhaps City's most exciting young player, he has enough about him to stave off stiff competition for a place in Guardiola's attack.

11/11 ST: Gabriel Jesus Guardiola is a huge admirer of the young Brazilian, who made an immediate impact following his arrival in January. Likely to beat Sergio Aguero in the battle for the lone striker role.

They did, however, tell fans based in Ireland that MUTV would be their only option if they wanted to support their team live.

So the only place we can watch it is on MUTV? — Colin Moore (@mcfc_cm_71) July 18, 2017

Rag TV....you've got to be joking! — Dave Harris (@DaveHar63360951) July 18, 2017

I cant believe you are trying to promote MUTV — Mclovin (@champster9) July 18, 2017

So to watch this game City fans have to subscribe to MUTV. The sooner we get our own channel the better. — David Gilmour (@davidjgilmour) July 18, 2017

Therefore, fans will either have to pay the additional £7-a-month to watch the game, or be forced to follow along on a live blog. Either way, City fans are not happy.