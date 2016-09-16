Pep Guardiola's men looked better than ever as they hammered Borussia Mönchengladbach 4-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday. They will be looking to carry on their one hundred percent winning record in the Premier League when they face Bournemouth this weekend.

Eddie Howe's side earned a valuable three points last weekend, beating West Brom 1-0 through a Callum Wilson goal. However, Howe's team will have to be on top form to even think about beating Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday.

It’s a big game for…

Claudio Bravo. City signed the Chilian goalkeeper in this summer's transfer window to replace England's number one Joe Hart. The ex-Barca keeper got off to a shaky start last weekend when he dropped the ball for Zlatan Ibrahimovic's goal and all eyes will be on him at the Etihad.

Best stat…

Bournemouth have never beaten Manchester City in a competitive match. In the eight times the two teams have met, Bournemouth have drawn two and lost eight.

Remember when...

Raheem Sterling scored three against Bournemouth at the Etihad last season. City went on to win the match 5-1.

Player to watch…

Raheem Sterling. The skilful winger seems a new player under Guardiola. He's scored twice and won two penalties in the Premier League for City. He also assisted one of City's four goals in their mid-week Champions League match against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Predicted Line-ups...

Manchester City:

Bravo, Kolarov, Otamendi, Stones, Sagna, Fernandinho, Sané, Gündogan, Bruyne, Sterling, Iheanacho

Bournemouth:

Boruc, Daniels, Cook, Francis, Smith, Stanislas, Surman, Arter, Ibe, Wilshere, Wilson.

Past three-meetings...

Bournemouth 0, Manchester City 4 (Fernando, De Bruyne, Aguero, Kolarov)

Premier League, April 2016.

Manchester City 5 (Sterling 3, Bony 2), Bournemouth 1 (Murray)

Premier League, October 2015.

Bournemouth 0, Manchester City 0.

Division 2, February 1999.

Form guide…

Manchester City: WWWWWW

Bournemouth: LLLWDW

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 3pm

TV: Highlights on BBC 1

Odds…

Manchester City: 3/10

Bournemouth: 11/2

DRAW: 25/2