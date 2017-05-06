Manchester City gave their top-four hopes a boost with a thumping 5-0 win over Crystal Palace.

It took just two minutes for David Silva to give City the lead with a close-range finish and skipper Vincent Kompany doubled their advantage with a stunning strike immediately after the restart.

Any hope Palace had of stealing a point was extinguished when Kevin de Bruyne scored a third, and Raheem Sterling added a fourth with a low driven shot.

Nicolas Otamendi then made it five with a header in injury-time.

Defeat means Palace will continue to stare nervously over their shoulder and by the end of today the club could be just three points clear of the drop zone.

2/23 Willy Caballero – 6 out of 10 The keeper only had one real test today and this came in the form of a header from Benteke. He managed to parry the attempt out and keep the scores level. AFP/Getty Images

3/23 Fernandinho – 6 out of 10 The defender was pushing up the pitch well, but at times he needed to track back quicker as he was leaving his side vulnerable at the back. Getty Images

4/23 Vincent Kompany – 7 out of 10 Any striker in the world would be pleased with the goal that Kompany scored – it was terrific. Aside from this, he defended well and made moves from the back. AFP/Getty Images

5/23 Nicolas Otamendi – 7 out of 10 He scored City’s fifth to cap off a tremendous performance. Defensively it was a relatively straight forward day, but he did his job and protected Caballero throughout. AFP/Getty Images

6/23 Gael Clichy – 6 out of 10 Held his position well at the back and was using the width of the ball well with his clearances. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Yaya Toure – 7 out of 10 He patrolled the middle of the park and was the engine of the City side. His passing was remarkable and he appeared to have no end of energy. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Leroy Sane – 8 out of 10 As always, the 21-year-old was brimming with confidence and he caused endless problems for the Palace defence. It is a shock that he is not on the scoresheet, but he had several attempts denied by Hennessey. Getty Images

9/23 Kevin De Bruyne – 9 out of 10 He scored the third, assisted the second and made a nuisance of himself throughout. He was energetic, disciplined and he was pinging passes around the pitch all day. Getty Images

10/23 David Silva – 9 out of 10 He opened the scoring for City in under two minutes, which set the side up for success. Following that, it was a simply sensational display. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Raheem Sterling – 8 out of 10 He scored City’s fourth and assisted the opener. Overall, it was an impressive display from the 22-year-old. Getty Images

12/23 Gabriel Jesus – 8 out of 10 The youngsters work off the ball stood out today – it was opening up the game, creating the space and allowing his side to play the way that they want to. Top stuff. AFP/Getty Images

13/23 Wayne Hennessey – 5 out of 10 The keeper made a handful of remarkable saves, but he conceded five, which is a bad day at the office for any goalkeeper. Getty Images

14/23 Joel Ward – 5 out of 10 Ward was made to look inadequate today against an attacking force of such ability. His lack of pace proved problematic for Palace. Getty Images

15/23 Martin Kelly – 6 out of 10 Kelly did well in terms of his defensive duties, but his weak header put Silva’s opportunity on a plate for the opener. AFP/Getty Images

16/23 Jeff Schlupp – 5 out of 10 His rapid pace saved Palace at times, but he needs to put a lid on his temper and work on his positioning. Getty Images

17/23 Patrick Van Aanholt – 5 out of 10 The ideas were all there for Aanholt, but none of it appeared to go to plan. His clearances were intercepted, he was always shut down in possession and his tackles were reckless. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 James McArthur – 3 out of 10 Saw little of the ball and when he did, he was careless and clumsy. AFP/Getty Images

19/23 Luka Milivojevic – 6 out of 10 The midfielder proved valuable defensively for the visitors today, as he made a number of key tackles and interceptions. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Jason Puncheon – 5 out of 10 It was a mediocre display from Puncheon, where he looked lost at times. He did not see enough of possession, which meant he had no real impact on the game. AFP/Getty Images

21/23 Wilfried Zaha – 6 out of 10 His confidence in possession was encouraging for Allardyce’s men, but his lack of service did not allow him to show his true potential. Getty Images

22/23 Christian Benteke – 6 out of 10 His headed attempt in the first half was certainly Palace’s best chance of the game, but he failed to put it past Caballero. AFP/Getty Images

23/23 Andros Townsend – 5 out of 10 His loose marking on Sterling allowed the City winger to assist City’s opener. Aside from that, the 25-year-old did not do a lot. Getty Images

Here are five things we learned from Manchester City's win...

Kevin de Bruyne deserves more praise

De Bruyne has been in fine form this season ( Getty )

When the nominees were announced for the PFA Player of the Year award, it was a surprise not to see Kevin De Bruyne listed. The Belgian playmaker is prone to spells of inconsistency but when he is on top form he is outstanding, and he has repeatedly delivered for City this season.

His assist for Vincent Kompany’s superb finish was his 14th of the season – two more than the lavishly praised Christian Eriksen and Gylfi Sigurdsson. He has a total of 48 goals and assists in just 87 matches for City and is arguably the club’s most important player under Pep Guardiola.

Crystal Palace are not safe yet

Allardyce's team have dropped back into danger ( Getty )

It was all going so well. After recovering from a disastrous start during which Palace won just 1 point from Sam Allardyce’s first five games in charge, the club’s impressive 2-1 win at Anfield – which lifted them to 12th in the table – looked to have kept them in the Premier League.

But since then the club have lost three consecutive games for the first time since January. They have two tricky fixtures left, a relegation six-pointer against Hull before a final-day trip to Old Trafford, and by the end of today they could sit just three points clear of the drop zone. It’s going to get tight.

But City's fate is firmly in their hands

City have games against West Brom and Watford remaining ( Getty )

When City play as well as they did today, it is difficult to comprehend how they sit a full 12 points behind league leaders Chelsea — which will likely be 15 come Monday night. When David Silva, Kevin de Bruyne and Leroy Sane are on form, they are a glorious team to watch. They will surely be in contention next season.

But before then, they have the matter of qualification to the Champions League to worry about. They would appear to be the best placed of the four teams still fighting out, with the most winnable fixtures remaining: a home match against West Brom before an away trip to Watford.

Gabriel Jesus truly has what it takes to replace Sergio Aguero

Jesus was impressive again for Manchester City ( Getty )

With Sergio Aguero ruled out injured, the talented young Brazilian was selected to lead the line for Manchester City. He wasn't able to hit the target but he was directly involved in Kevin de Bruyne's fine second-half goal: the sixth goal the 20-year-old has had a direct hand in his last six matches.

In his pre-match press conference, Pep Guardiola discussed how Jesus would be City's main striker for "many seasons to come", and his performances since moving to England in the winter have been incredibly encouraging. Next season he will only get better, which is a scary thought for the rest of the Premier League.

Schlupp cannot be blamed for Palace's defensive woes

Schlupp performed well in an unfamiliar position ( Getty )

With a defensive injury crisis on his hands, Sam Allardyce decided to gamble. After watching the veteran Damien Delaney struggle desperately against Burnley last time out, he decided to partner Martin Kelly with Jeffrey Schlupp in the heart of his defence.

Considering the Ghanaian is by trade a left-back or winger and has barely played at centre-back before, he did admirably well. City’s opening goal was Kelly’s fault – not his – while he performed well in his head-to-head battle with Kevin de Bruyne.

He was shrugged off the ball rather easily for the third goal, but ultimately cannot be held accountable.